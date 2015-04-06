TigerGrid
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TigerGrid EA MT4
TigerGrid EA robot is a fully automated robot for Forex trade.
TigerGrid EA is based on the price actions and support and resistance, combine numerous indicators ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade .
This system uses a grid of orders . A new order is added into the grid only if the EA notice a potential reversal trend. The grid size is limited for more safety
It can be used in any time frame but we recommend H1 .
Do not believe in any backtest result .Please test the EA on a demo account before using on a real account.
Parameters
- Min_balance_size Minimum balance size to initial .
- Magic Magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its orders .
- Trading_Day_Filter Day Trading On or Off.
- Monday Monday trade on or off.
- Tuesday Tuesday trade on or off.
- Wednesday Wednesday trade on or off.
- Thursday Thursday trade on or off.
- Friday Friday trade on or off.
- Profit_Target Take profit.
- GridSize Pips between orders.
- Lot Lot size per order .
- MoneyManagement It calculates the lot size depending on risk percentage entered by user in input parameters.
- Risk Risk percentage .
- Max_orders Maximum open orders.
Important note and Recommendation
- Recommend currency pair - EURUSD GBPUSD
- Time frame H1
- Minimum balance size to start $1000 or $ 10 Cent account
- Default setting for Minimum balance .
- Using VPS can help you to make better profits
- Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
- ECN broker with low spread is recommended