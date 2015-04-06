



TigerGrid EA robot is a fully automated robot for Forex trade.

TigerGrid EA is based on the price actions and support and resistance, combine numerous indicators ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade .

This system uses a grid of orders . A new order is added into the grid only if the EA notice a potential reversal trend. The grid size is limited for more safety

It can be used in any time frame but we recommend H1 .

Do not believe in any backtest result .Please test the EA on a demo account before using on a real account.



