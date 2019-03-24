Tiger EUR Power


 

ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! 


TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade. 

TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade .

TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !! 

The trend is the key ,the TigerEur Power system don't have profit target and stop loss ,but build in ,robot only close the position if the trend changed.

The robot will increase more position when trend continue and also close the position when trend possible change the direction .


Parameters

     ATTENTION :Please forget any technical indicator but only money management !!!
  • Note Attention for minimum balance                            
  • lot                                                                       -Lot size per order  .
  • MAX_ORDER                                                         -Maximum open orders .                             
  • Expert_Magic                                                       -Magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its orders .

Important note and Recommendation

  • Minimum balance size to start  $1000 or $ 10 Cent account.
  • Default setting for Minimum balance .
  • Minimum balance  only run 1 currency pair  as recommendation. 
  • Recommend currency pair  - EURUSD only.
  • Time frame H1
  • Using 24 hours VPS service can help you to make better profits
  • Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
  • ECN broker with low spread and low swap fee is recommended



This is  special strategies you bought ,and we will continue improve  the strategies when we found better idea !


Please contact us if any question you have.


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The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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