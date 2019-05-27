Tiger Control Pro

Best EA ! 

ATTENTION : The Tiger Control EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! 


TigerControl EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade. 

TigerControl EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade .

TigerControl EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !! 

The trend is the key ,the TigerControl system don't have profit target and stop loss ,but build in ,robot only close the position if the trend changed.

TigerControl EA  robot is a very very low risk robot.

       
The robot will increase more position when trend continue and also reduce the position when trend possible change the direction .



Parameters

     ATTENTION :Please forget any technical indicator but only money management !!!

  • Note Attention for minimum balance                            
  • lot                                                                       -Lot size per order  .
  • MAX_ORDER                                                         -Maximum open orders .                             
  • Expert_Magic                                                       -Magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its orders .

Important note and Recommendation

  • Minimum balance size to start  $1000 or $ 10 Cent account.
  • Default setting for Minimum balance .
  • Recommend currency pair  - EURUSD 
  • Time frame H1
  • Using 24 hours VPS service can help you to make better profits
  • Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
  • ECN broker with low spread and low swap fee is recommended



This is  special strategies you bought ,and we will continue improve  the strategies when we found better idea !


Please contact us if any question you have.




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Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
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3 (2)
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Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
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