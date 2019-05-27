Tiger Control Pro

Best EA ! ATTENTION : The Tiger Control EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!





TigerControl EA robot is a fully automated robot for Forex trade.

TigerControl EA is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade .

TigerControl EA robot is designed for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!

The trend is the key ,the TigerControl system don't have profit target and stop loss ,but build in ,robot only close the position if the trend changed.

TigerControl EA robot is a very very low risk robot.

The robot will increase more position when trend continue and also reduce the position when trend possible change the direction .









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