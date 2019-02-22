PZ Hedging EA MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 31.0
- Updated: 19 July 2024
- Activations: 20
Your safety net to turn losing trades into winners
Have you ever taken a trade at literally the worst possible moment? Have you ever bought an asset just before a significant price crash?
Or perhaps you've gone short at the worst possible moment before a rip-off rally? I have. And it sucks. It's one of the worst feelings in the world. Like a kick in the groin. To come out unscathed and in profit from these situations, I developed PZ Hedging EA.
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This EA will turn your losing trades into winners using a unique imbalanced hedging strategy. Once the initial trade moves into negative territory a predefined number of pips, the recovery mechanism will kick in: it will place a limited amount of alternative trades above and below the current price, until all of them can be closed with a small net profit.
Features
- Easy to use and supervise
- Trade easily using chart buttons
- Fully customizable position management
- Controlled and pre-calculated risk exposure
- Implements many automated entry strategies
- Trades micro accounts from $1,000
- Filter trading by forex sessions
How to get started
- Load the EA to any chart and timeframe
- Edit the settings until the risk is acceptable
- Trade using the chart buttons or Enable an entry strategy
- Let the EA work and book a profit
- Repeat!
Usage Tips
- Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
- Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol
- Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
- If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
- The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
- But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
- There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
- Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
- Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
- Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account
- In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
- However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips
- Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat
Technical Information
- The automated entries of the EA are evaluated at bar closing
- The EA uses pending orders, connection lag should not be an issue
- The EA won't trade live if there is risk of a margin call with current settings
- However, the EA will trade in the tester with any settings, regardless of risk
- The take-profit for the first trade is evaluated in stealth mode, no TP order is placed
- The EA trades a manual lot size: the tester won't reflect compounding profits
- The session filters are implemented in GMT time and only apply to automated entries
- Trades have no individual SL or TP because they are managed as a basket (a single deal)
- During a recovery, the EA can have many trades opened at the same time
- If the market gaps and a pending order is missed, the EA will hedge at market
Input Parameters
- Lotsize: Lot size of the initial trade.
- Break-even: Profit in pips at which the EA moves the stop-loss above/below the open price for the first trade.
- Break-even Behavior: Upon breakeven, the SL can be moved to the open price, or secure part of the profits.
- Trailing Stop: Trailing stop expressed as % of current trade profit.
- Trailing Step: Minimum increase in pips for the trailing stop.
- Take Profit: Stealth take profit for the first trade.
- Entry Strategy: The EA implements some automated entry strategies to facilitate backtesting.
- Trades: Max amount of trades to place during the recovery process
- Zone: Distance in pips between the alternative orders in the recovery process
- Behavior: The level of aggression of the recovery process
- Profit Target: Profit target in pips for the recovery process
- Trade Asian Session: Enable auto-trading during asian session
- Trade European Session: Enable auto-trading during europe session
- Trade American Session: Enable auto-trading during american session
- Magic Number: The EA uses the magic number to identify its trades
- Custom Comment: Enter your custom comment for trades
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