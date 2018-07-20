Fibonacci Manager by Investio

4

What was IFM created for

Our goal in creating IFM was to provide the tool to manage your Fibonacci Retrecements and other Fibo tools in MetaTrader 5. This indicator allows you to edit all of the settings without getting into it by right click on the tool. That is faster and easiest way to manage objects on your chart.


Inputs

  • Font size - change font size of texts on the IFM panel. This is necessary, because some of users change font size in Windows settings
  • Description of the Fibo levels (variable: F - level, %$ - price)
    • default - "F | %$" - so description will look like that "61.8 | 1.1300"
  • 30 inputs for your Fibo ratios - define your own ratios, which will be presented at the panel
  • Colors of the IFM Panel - customize IFM to your own preferences
    • Font color - color of all texts at the panel, without buttons
    • Background color
    • pressured button color - background color of pressed button
    • Font color of the pressed button
    • Not pressed button color - background color of released button
    • Font color of the not pressed button


How IFM works

The IFM Panel appears when you one-click on a chosen Fibo tool. So, after you implemented IFM on the chart, you have to click (not double click!) on one of your Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibo Tool. IFM will select this specific Fibo tool and present you a panel with all the options. Every one of them will change parameters of only this one Fibo tool.


Important!

If you are using the option "Select object by single mouse click" in charts options, it will be causing problems with IFM. You should unmark this checkbox.


With one click, you can add or remove the Fibonacci level!

Investio Fibonacci Manager (IFM) solves one of the biggest MetaTrader issues - adding and removing Fibo ratios. You can add or remove a level from the Fibonacci Retracements or all other Fibo tools with one click. Just click on the selected level in the list. You can also edit this list and adapt it to your needs!


You can define and memorize as many as 30 of your levels!

MetaTrader allows adding 32 Fibo levels to your grid. Two are mandatory: 0% and 100%, so you can add 30 more levels. If you use less standard ratios or negative ones, enter them in the settings window and save these settings so that you can reload them in the future.


You can change the look of your Fibo tool in a quick and easy way!

Investio Fibonacci Manager gives you the ability to set any color from the Webcolor palette available in MetaTrader 5 with one click! You can also change the style and thickness of the line. Remember that these settings also work for other Fibo tools - Fibonacci Fan, Ranges, Fibonacci Time Zones, Fibonacci Arc and Fibonacci Channel.


We went a step further and prepared ready-made levels for measuring the ranges of waves according to Elliott!

IFM defines ratios that you can quickly turn on when you measure specific ranges. This is an extremely useful thing when you use Elliott Wave. With one click, you can disable measuring the end of wave A or wave B or C. Similarly, you can do that for the 5th wave range measured from the 1st or 4th wave. All this makes using the Fibo tools even easier!


You can also change the IFM colors to better suit your desktop

The color of each element of the Investio Fibonacci Manager is editable. Investio colors are set by default.

Reviews 1
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2019.12.08 17:11 
 

I like this tool and find it very useful. I'm surprised it was published nearly 18 months ago and hasn't had a review yet.

I considered giving it a 5* review, but deducted 1* on price. It's a little expensive, but on the other hand its a well made tool that performs well.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
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Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Devonish
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Devonish 2019.12.08 17:11 
 

I like this tool and find it very useful. I'm surprised it was published nearly 18 months ago and hasn't had a review yet.

I considered giving it a 5* review, but deducted 1* on price. It's a little expensive, but on the other hand its a well made tool that performs well.

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