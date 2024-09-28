Magic sl NASDAQ 100

The indicator now at your disposal is undoubtedly one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market, especially in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. This indicator is meticulously designed for high precision and can be adjusted for other timeframes as well. Simply run it and receive good exit signals.

Key Features:

  • Specialized performance in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes: While this indicator works in other timeframes as well, its primary focus is on these two timeframes.
  • Compatibility with the NASDAQ 100 Magic Strategy: This indicator is one of the main tools of this strategy and helps you find optimal exit points in trades.
  • This indicator is designed based on a combination of optimized indicators and golden ratios, specifically calibrated for NASDAQ 100, and has been tested for over a year. However, the user must backtest this indicator and evaluate its effectiveness before making trades.

Trading Guide:

  1. Receive the initial signal from the Magic Moving Pro indicator.
  2. Enter the trade with confirmation from the Magic NASDAQ100 indicator after a candle with a large body (at least 80% crossing the moving average) confirms the signal.
  3. If the histogram changes color at the same time, this is the best time to enter a trade.
  4. If the initial signal is given but the candles haven't crossed the moving average, it's better to wait as it could signal market divergence.
  5. For exiting the trade, use the Magic SL NASDAQ100 indicator, which will help you exit at an appropriate time.

This product is priced at $150 but will be available for a limited time at $40.


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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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