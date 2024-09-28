Magic sl NASDAQ 100
- Indicators
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Benyamin Naser Mokhtari KarcheganiHello, my name is Benjamin. I have been trading for about 8 years. Also, I have been teaching trade to my students for several years. During these years, I have done a lot of research on specific methods and designed several softwares and andicator to help traders. I have tried different trading
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator now at your disposal is undoubtedly one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market, especially in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. This indicator is meticulously designed for high precision and can be adjusted for other timeframes as well. Simply run it and receive good exit signals.
Key Features:
- Specialized performance in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes: While this indicator works in other timeframes as well, its primary focus is on these two timeframes.
- Compatibility with the NASDAQ 100 Magic Strategy: This indicator is one of the main tools of this strategy and helps you find optimal exit points in trades.
- This indicator is designed based on a combination of optimized indicators and golden ratios, specifically calibrated for NASDAQ 100, and has been tested for over a year. However, the user must backtest this indicator and evaluate its effectiveness before making trades.
Trading Guide:
- Receive the initial signal from the Magic Moving Pro indicator.
- Enter the trade with confirmation from the Magic NASDAQ100 indicator after a candle with a large body (at least 80% crossing the moving average) confirms the signal.
- If the histogram changes color at the same time, this is the best time to enter a trade.
- If the initial signal is given but the candles haven't crossed the moving average, it's better to wait as it could signal market divergence.
- For exiting the trade, use the Magic SL NASDAQ100 indicator, which will help you exit at an appropriate time.
This product is priced at $150 but will be available for a limited time at $40.