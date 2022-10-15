Trend Line1
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 10 June 2024
Indicator Introduction:
- The indicator comes from network ,It is more stable relative to RSI or CCI.
- You can set the indicator to send emails/notifications/alerts when the previous bar has an up or down arrow, you can specify the text of emails by inputing string into the parameter box of "UpMessages/DownMessages".
- It can be used to analyze market trend and design new expert that is based on trend.
- If the indicator below the axis ,this is a buy zone.
- The trend indicator is suitable for M1 and above timeframes.
- The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots.
My other indicators and EAs can be found at here: https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/hzx/seller
я тестирую