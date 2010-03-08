The SpecialBands indicator works equally well on any timeframe. For trends of average duration, it is recommended to use the standard setting. For the analysis of short-term trends, it is better to use a smaller indicator value. For the study of long-term trends it is recommended to use the indicator value greater than the standard.





Most often, the exponential method is used to calculate the indicator, but other varieties can also be used.





SpecialBands is a collection of lines. The two central lines of the indicator are moving averages of a given type and period, they also form a small channel. The large channel is formed by the central lines of the indicator plus / minus the estimate of the standard deviation multiplied by the coefficient chosen by the user.





The basic rule when building SpecialBands is that about 5% of prices should be outside the lines of a large channel, and 95% should be inside. If the price too often crosses the upper or lower line (large channel), you should increase the period, and if the price reaches the outer lanes rarely, you need to reduce the period.