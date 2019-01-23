Losser
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Losser is one of the implementations of the indicator to protect the position from loss. Similar implementations exist, it is not a complicated algorithm. The principle is very simple, practical and effective - they are implemented in this indicator, which will help traders protect their deposit from loss. The indicator uses a series of moving averages, which, with a given Length step, form the resulting lines that are displayed on the price chart as blue and red lines. These lines are the levels at which you need to set a stop loss.