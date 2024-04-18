MACD Line 2 MT4

The MACD 2 Line Indicator is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator.
This tool is the embodiment of versatility and functionality, capable of delivering comprehensive market insights to both beginner and advanced traders.

The MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4 offers a dynamic perspective of market momentum and direction, through clear, visually compelling charts and real-time analysis.


Metatrader5 Version | All Products | Contact


Interpretation of MACD 2 Line

Divergence refers to the scenario where the asset's price forms higher highs and lower lows in an uptrend, but the indicator makes lower highs, hinting at potential momentum loss and a possible trend reversal. The opposite applies to a downtrend.

Convergence, on the other hand, is when an asset's price and the indicator mutually confirm an uptrend through higher highs and lows, signaling growing momentum and a likely trend continuation. The reverse holds true for a downtrend.

Key Features for developers:

  1. Four Buffers: The indicator includes four buffers, enabling easy integration with other Expert Advisors (EAs) via the iCustom function.

    • Main Line Buffer (Index - 0): Represents the MACD line, the difference between two exponential moving averages.

    • Signal Line Buffer (Index - 1): This is the signal line, a moving average of the Main Line, providing potential buy and sell signals.

    • Histogram Up Buffer (Index - 2): Marks the points where the MACD line is above the signal line, indicative of bullish market conditions. When Histogram Up is greater than or equal to 0, Histogram Down is set to 0, signifying the histogram is above 0.

    • Histogram Down Buffer (Index - 3): Marks the points where the MACD line is below the signal line, reflecting bearish market conditions. When Histogram Down is less than 0, Histogram Up is set to 0, signifying the histogram is below 0.

By offering distinct buffers for Histogram Up and Histogram Down, this MACD 2 Line Indicator allows for precise trend determination and potential entry and exit points. These buffers are specifically designed for easy integration with other EAs or additional market analysis tools.

Upgrade your trading toolkit with the MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4/5, and leverage the power of sophisticated market analysis to make informed and profitable trading decisions.



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PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Alexandru Chirila
Indicators
The MACD 2 Line Indicator is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This tool is the embodiment of versatility and functionality, capable of delivering comprehensive market insights to both beginner and advanced traders. The MACD 2 Line Indicator for MQL4 offers a dynamic perspective of market momentum and direction, through clear, visually compelling charts and real-time analysis. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact
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Indicators
Overview: The US Dollar Index (DXY) is a key financial indicator that measures the strength of the US Dollar against a basket of six major world currencies. This index is crucial for traders and investors as it provides a comprehensive view of the overall market sentiment towards the US Dollar and its relative performance. All Products   |   Contact Composition: The DXY's composition is as follows: Euro (EUR): 57.6% Japanese Yen (JPY): 13.6% British Pound (GBP): 11.9% Canadian Dollar (CAD): 9.1%
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Alexandru Chirila
Indicators
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SmartInvest MT4
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Experts
Smart Invest Basic   (EA) employs an   averaging strategy   designed for   long-term   profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening. Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices. The EA's primary approach involves using smaller lots to prevent significant drawdown during
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Experts
Smart Invest Premium   is a sophisticated enhancement of the   Smart Invest Basic   EA, designed to optimize long-term profitability with a focus on   flexible   and   customizable risk management . This   advanced   version introduces dynamic grid trading capabilities, allowing users to   configure multiple grids , each with   distinct sizes   and   risk parameters . This   flexibility   empowers traders to tailor the EA to their specific trading strategies and risk tolerance, making it a   ve
AutoSmartPro MT4
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Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
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Experts
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MP RiskOracle MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Utilities
Risk Oracle - Expert Advisor Description Risk Oracle is a sophisticated yet user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for risk management and trade execution. This utility tool is tailored to assist traders in executing orders at optimal prices while managing risk efficiently, without the need to manually calculate volumes and other parameters. By automating these critical aspects, Risk Oracle simplifies the trading process and allows traders to focus on strategy and market analysis. All Produc
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Experts
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SmartInvestPremium MT5
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Experts
Smart Invest Premium is a sophisticated enhancement of the Smart Invest Basic EA, designed to optimize long-term profitability with a focus on flexible and customizable risk management . This advanced version introduces dynamic grid trading capabilities, allowing users to configure multiple grids , each with distinct sizes and risk parameters . This flexibility empowers traders to tailor the EA to their specific trading strategies and risk tolerance, making it a versatile tool for various marke
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Smart Stocks DCA MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
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ICT Silver Bullet MP MT5
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Experts
Our EA harnesses the power of the SilverBullet 5-minute strategy, offering optimal performance while also allowing users the flexibility to explore and backtest various timeframes of their choice. Ideal for indices such as   SPX500   and   NAS100 , it performs optimally during trading hours at   15:00 UTC or 19:00 UTC . Here's what sets it apart: Versatile Execution: Choose between pending orders on the FVG, market execution upon FVG occurrence, or a combination of both. Custom Risk Management:
MP AutoSmartNextGen MT5
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Experts
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Utilities
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MACD 2Line Divergence MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Indicators
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MP Divergence Never Lie
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Experts
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