Timezone Converter

5

Timezone Converter automatically converts the time on a chart to your local time and displays it for you. Choose between your mouse cursor or a vertical line to convert your broker's time and date to your local time.

Instructions for Auto-loading A Preset File:

This feature is useful if you don't want to keep the indicator running at all times, but you would still like to customize it and have those customizations apply when you add the indicator.

  1. Load up the indicator, go into the indicator properties, and click the "Inputs" tab
  2. Customize the settings to your liking
  3. When you're done, click on "Save," go up once in the folder directory tree, then navigate to the "Files > Timezone Converter" folder
  4. Enter a name for the preset file and click "Save."

From now on, whenever you load up the indicator, your custom settings will automatically be applied.

In the event that you want to change the preset settings, you will either have to:

a) load them up again via the indicator's "Inputs" tab by clicking on "Load," then apply the changes you want, and save the file again

b) delete the file from the Timezone Converter folder and repeat the instructions above

Instructions for Manually Setting Local-Broker Offset:

In the event that the Autodetect Local-Broker offset feature doesn't work for you, you can manually set the offset yourself.
  1. Calculate the amount of hours you need to shift from your Broker's timezone to your local timezone
  2. Open up the Timezone Converter indicator on your chart
  3. Enter the timezone difference from Step 1 in the "Manual Broker-Local Offset (Hours)" setting
  4. Click "Ok"

Tips:

  • Assign a Hotkey to the indicator for quick and easy access. My personal preference is Alt+A
  • Check out the "What's New" tab to see the new features for version 3.0!

Parameters:

Parameter
 Description
Autodetect Broker-Local Offset
 Enable/Disable the ability to detect the offset between you and your broker
Manual Broker-Local Offset (Hours)
 If the auto detection doesn't work, you can enter the offset manually
Inspect Mode
 Choose between None (Stay On Chart) or Quick Inspect (Easy Indicator Removal). Quick Inspect is useful if you only want to check the time once
Inspector Tool
 Choose between Vertical Line or Mouse to convert the time
Display Format
 Choose between displaying the Time or both the Date and Time
Time Format
 Choose between AM/PM or 24 Hour time display
Date Format
 Choose between multiple formats for displaying the date
Label: Font
 Font for the time/date label
Label: Maximum Font Size
 The maximum size of the font when the chart window size is sufficiently large
Label: Minimum Font Size
 The minimum size of the font for when the chart window size is reduced
Label: Font Color
 Color of the time/date label
Label: Auto Align (Settings below will be ignored)
 The date/time label will be automatically aligned to the specified area on the chart. Choose Disabled if you would like to manually set the coordinates of the label.
Label: X Distance
 Manually set the X Distance of the label
Label: Y Distance
 Manually set the Y Distance of the label
Label: Anchor Point
 Manually set the Anchor Point of the label
Label: Corner
 Manually set the Corner of the label
Vertical Line: Color
 The color of the Vertical Line inspector tool
Vertical Line: Style
 The style of the Vertical Line inspector tool
Vertical Line: Width The width of the Vertical Line inspector tool
If you enjoyed this indicator, please consider rating it and check out my other programs. Thanks for reading!
Reviews 2
Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2019.09.26 03:16 
 

There are many uses for this, but I mainly use it to check my historic pop-up alerts which are in local time, not broker time. No need to do head calcs to analyse what the pop-up alert was about. I use the vertical line option to pinpoint the action at that specific time of the alert. Included in my default template.

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OHLC Magnet adds the missing magnet points for Horizontal Lines, Rectangles, and Price Labels. Instructions: Simply drag one of the aforementioned objects to the desired Open, High, Low, or Close , within the Pixel Proximity, and OHLC Magnet will automatically attach the object to the exact price point you chose. Parameters: Proximity (Pixels): The proximity, in pixels, to how close your mouse cursor must be to the Open/High/Low/Close for the utility to attach to that specific price point. Defau
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Smart Watermark displays the symbol and timeframe while scaling and centering itself automatically. It also allows you to set a custom signature for sharing your charts with others. Parameters:  Parameter Description Font The font type used to display the watermark Font Color The font color used to display the watermark Font Style The style of the font. Choose from None, Italics, Underline, or Strikethrough. Default is None. Font Weight The weight of the font. Options range from Thin to Bla
Better Scroll MT5
Alexander Martinez
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Better Scroll enables and disables MT5's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient. No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data. Summary AutoScroll is DISABLED when: Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle) Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle) Page Up Key pressed
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Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2019.09.26 03:16 
 

There are many uses for this, but I mainly use it to check my historic pop-up alerts which are in local time, not broker time. No need to do head calcs to analyse what the pop-up alert was about. I use the vertical line option to pinpoint the action at that specific time of the alert. Included in my default template.

zentrader
202
zentrader 2019.08.28 14:14 
 

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