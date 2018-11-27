Timezone Converter automatically converts the time on a chart to your local time and displays it for you. Choose between your mouse cursor or a vertical line to convert your broker's time and date to your local time.



Instructions for Auto-loading A Preset File:



This feature is useful if you don't want to keep the indicator running at all times, but you would still like to customize it and have those customizations apply when you add the indicator.

Load up the indicator, go into the indicator properties, and click the "Inputs" tab Customize the settings to your liking When you're done, click on "Save," go up once in the folder directory tree, then navigate to the "Files > Timezone Converter" folder

Enter a name for the preset file and click "Save."

From now on, whenever you load up the indicator, your custom settings will automatically be applied.

In the event that you want to change the preset settings, you will either have to:

a) load them up again via the indicator's "Inputs" tab by clicking on "Load," then apply the changes you want, and save the file again



b) delete the file from the Timezone Converter folder and repeat the instructions above

Instructions for Manually Setting Local-Broker Offset:

Calculate the amount of hours you need to shift from your Broker's timezone to your local timezone

Open up the Timezone Converter indicator on your chart Enter the timezone difference from Step 1 in the "Manual Broker-Local Offset (Hours)" setting Click "Ok"



Tips:

Assign a Hotkey to the indicator for quick and easy access. My personal preference is Alt+A



to the indicator for Check out the "What's New" tab to see the new features for version 3.0!



Parameters:

Parameter

Description Autodetect Broker-Local Offset

Enable/Disable the ability to detect the offset between you and your broker

Manual Broker-Local Offset (Hours)

If the auto detection doesn't work, you can enter the offset manually

Inspect Mode

Choose between None (Stay On Chart) or Quick Inspect (Easy Indicator Removal). Quick Inspect is useful if you only want to check the time once

Inspector Tool

Choose between Vertical Line or Mouse to convert the time

Display Format

Choose between displaying the Time or both the Date and Time

Time Format

Choose between AM/PM or 24 Hour time display

Date Format

Choose between multiple formats for displaying the date

Label: Font

Font for the time/date label

Label: Maximum Font Size

The maximum size of the font when the chart window size is sufficiently large

Label: Minimum Font Size

The minimum size of the font for when the chart window size is reduced

Label: Font Color

Color of the time/date label

Label: Auto Align (Settings below will be ignored)

The date/time label will be automatically aligned to the specified area on the chart. Choose Disabled if you would like to manually set the coordinates of the label.

Label: X Distance

Manually set the X Distance of the label

Label: Y Distance

Manually set the Y Distance of the label

Label: Anchor Point

Manually set the Anchor Point of the label

Label: Corner

Manually set the Corner of the label

Vertical Line: Color

The color of the Vertical Line inspector tool

Vertical Line: Style

The style of the Vertical Line inspector tool

Vertical Line: Width The width of the Vertical Line inspector tool If you enjoyed this indicator, please consider rating it and check out my other programs. Thanks for reading!

If you enjoyed this indicator, please consider rating it and check out my other programs. Thanks for reading!

In the event that the Autodetect Local-Broker offset feature doesn't work for you, you can manually set the offset yourself.