Better Scroll
- Utilities
-
Alexander MartinezGreetings everyone,
I write programs for MT4, some of which can be found on the MQL4 market, including:
Visibility Switch
Quick Alerts
Better Scroll
Timezone Converter
Watermark
Spread Alert
OHLC Magnet
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 22 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Better Scroll enables and disables MT4's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient.
No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data.
Summary
- AutoScroll is DISABLED when:
- Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle)
- Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle)
- Page Up Key pressed
- Home Key pressed
- Left Arrow Key pressed (past currently open candle)
- Market is Closed
- AutoScroll is ENABLED when:
- Mouse Click+Drag right (to currently open candle)
- Mouse Wheel Scroll right (to currently open candle)
- Page Down Key pressed (to currently open candle)
- End Key pressed
- Right Arrow Key pressed (to currently open candle)
Alexander has done it again! This little utility solved such a headache for me. If you like to scroll through the charts for reference points, support/resistance lines, and/or backtesting, this utility keeps you from having to remember the autoscroll button. I always forget. Even better, if you are using a chart sync indicator, so that your charts move back and forth together, this indicator is essential so that one of the charts doesn't override the location you selected. Then, you simply press end, to reengage the autoscroll feature.
Keep solving our headaches Alexander!