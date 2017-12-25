Better Scroll enables and disables MT4's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient.

No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data.

Summary



AutoScroll is DISABLED when:



Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle)



Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle)



Page Up Key pressed



Home Key pressed



Left Arrow Key pressed (past currently open candle)



Market is Closed



AutoScroll is ENABLED when:

Mouse Click+Drag right (to currently open candle)



Mouse Wheel Scroll right (to currently open candle)



Page Down Key pressed (to currently open candle)



End Key pressed



Right Arrow Key pressed (to currently open candle)

Be sure to check out my other utilities that will improve the quality of life of Metatrader 4!

