Spread Alert

Spread Alert monitors the spread and will warn you if the spread is higher than normal or alert you if it is above the threshold that you set.

Features:

  • Select 3 different colors depending on whether the spread is normal, higher than normal, or has triggered the alert
  • Optional sound alert that lets you set a custom sound (must be a .wav file)
  • Displays the lowest recorded spread, spread warning, alert pips, and the spread status in the tooltip when you hover over the label

Parameters:

    Name
    		Description
    Sound Alert Plays a sound file when the alert threshold is met
    Alert Sound File (must be .wav file) The wav file that will be played once the alert goes off
    Alert Sound Off Begin (Broker Hour) Beginning hour at which sound alarm will be muted
    Alert Sound Off End (Broker Hour) Ending hour at which sound alarm will be un-muted
    Alert Pips The threshold in pips that price must meet or exceed
    Display Alert Pips Will display the threshold you have set next to the current spread
    Alert Label: Enlarge If Enabled, will resize and relocate the label upon alert
    Alert Label: Corner (Must be set to Enlarge) The location of where the label should be placed upon alert
    Label Font Color (Normal) The color of the label that displays the spread when your alert threshold has been met
    Label Font Color (Warning) The color of the label that displays the spread when the spread is higher than normal
    Label Font Color (Alert) The color of the label that displays the spread when your alert threshold has been met
    Label Font Size The size of the label that displays the spread
    Label Font Type The font type of the label that displays the spread
    Label X Distance The X coordinate of the label that displays the spread
    Label Y Distance The Y coordinate of the label that displays the spread
    Label Corner The corner of the chart used to calculate the X and Y Axis of the label that displays the spread
    Label Anchor The placement of the anchor used to calculate the X and Y Axis of the label that displays the spread

    Notes:

    • Once an alert has been triggered, there's a cooldown of 15 minutes.
    • When the spread is greater than or equal to Alert Pips, the label defaults to the bottom right of the screen.
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    4.71 (17)
    Utilities
    Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.88 (32)
    Utilities
    Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
    Trade Copier Professional MT4
    Tola Moses Hector
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
    Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Bidhan Chandra Roy
    Utilities
    Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
    Trend Line Optimizer
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.11 (19)
    Utilities
    This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
    Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.85 (61)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
    Trading History MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (9)
    Utilities
    Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (54)
    Utilities
    Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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    OHLC Magnet MT5
    Alexander Martinez
    4.75 (4)
    Utilities
    OHLC Magnet adds the missing magnet points for Horizontal Lines and Price Labels. If you liked this utility, please rate, comment, and check out my other programs. Instructions: Simply drag one of the aforementioned objects to the desired Open, High, Low, or Close, within the Pixel Proximity, and OHLC Magnet will automatically attach the object to the exact price point you chose. Parameters: Proximity (Pixels): The proximity, in pixels, to how close your mouse cursor must be to the Open/High/Low
    FREE
    OHLC Magnet
    Alexander Martinez
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    OHLC Magnet adds the missing magnet points for Horizontal Lines, Rectangles, and Price Labels. Instructions: Simply drag one of the aforementioned objects to the desired Open, High, Low, or Close , within the Pixel Proximity, and OHLC Magnet will automatically attach the object to the exact price point you chose. Parameters: Proximity (Pixels): The proximity, in pixels, to how close your mouse cursor must be to the Open/High/Low/Close for the utility to attach to that specific price point. Defau
    FREE
    Visibility Switch
    Alexander Martinez
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    With this utility, switching the object visibility for individual objects has never been easier. This will help eliminate the clutter that plagues MetaTrader 4 traders when they create objects and then go to a higher timeframe and see that the objects interfere with the visibility of the chart. By default, every new object created has its visibility set to the current timeframe and lower. This setting can be changed under the Auto Set Visibility parameter or overridden if you hold down the CTRL
    Better Scroll
    Alexander Martinez
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Better Scroll enables and disables MT4's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient. No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data. Summary AutoScroll is DISABLED when: Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle) Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle) Page Up Key pressed
    Quick Alerts
    Alexander Martinez
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Quick Alerts offers a fast and convenient method for creating and toggling alerts for MT4 objects. Coming soon in version 4.0: create meaningful alerts that notify you exactly when you want to be notified and reduce annoyance by specifying the Breakout or Approach alert type. Quick Alerts comes configured by default to automatically create alerts for the following objects when they are placed on a chart: Horizontal Lines Rectangles Trendlines Channels Price Labels Fibonacci Retracements Alerts o
    Visibility Switch Demo
    Alexander Martinez
    Utilities
    With this utility, switching the object visibility for individual objects has never been easier. This will help eliminate the clutter that plagues MetaTrader 4 traders when they create objects and then go to a higher timeframe and see that the objects interfere with the visibility of the chart. The demo version of Visibility Switch only works on the EURUSD currency pair. The full version of Visibility Switch can be found here. By default, every new object created has its visibility set to the cu
    FREE
    Timezone Converter
    Alexander Martinez
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Timezone Converter automatically converts the time on a chart to your local time and displays it for you . Choose between your mouse cursor or a vertical line to convert your broker's time and date to your local time. Instructions for Auto-loading A Preset File: This feature is useful if you don't want to keep the indicator running at all times, but you would still like to customize it and have those customizations apply when you add the indicator. Load up the indicator, go into the indicator pr
    Smart Watermark
    Alexander Martinez
    Utilities
    Smart Watermark displays the symbol and timeframe while scaling and centering itself automatically. It also allows you to set a custom signature for sharing your charts with others. Parameters:  Parameter Description Font The font type used to display the watermark Font Color The font color used to display the watermark Font Style The style of the font. Choose from None, Italics, Underline, or Strikethrough. Default is None. Font Weight The weight of the font. Options range from Thin to Bla
    Better Scroll MT5
    Alexander Martinez
    Utilities
    Better Scroll enables and disables MT5's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient. No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data. Summary AutoScroll is DISABLED when: Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle) Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle) Page Up Key pressed
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