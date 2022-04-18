Sound Alert Plays a sound file when the alert threshold is met

Alert Sound File (must be .wav file) The wav file that will be played once the alert goes off



Alert Sound Off Begin (Broker Hour) Beginning hour at which sound alarm will be muted



Alert Sound Off End (Broker Hour) Ending hour at which sound alarm will be un-muted



Alert Pips The threshold in pips that price must meet or exceed



Display Alert Pips Will display the threshold you have set next to the current spread



Alert Label: Enlarge If Enabled, will resize and relocate the label upon alert



Alert Label: Corner (Must be set to Enlarge) The location of where the label should be placed upon alert



Label Font Color (Normal) The color of the label that displays the spread when your alert threshold has been met



Label Font Color (Warning) The color of the label that displays the spread when the spread is higher than normal



Label Font Color (Alert) The color of the label that displays the spread when your alert threshold has been met



Label Font Size The size of the label that displays the spread



Label Font Type The font type of the label that displays the spread



Label X Distance The X coordinate of the label that displays the spread



Label Y Distance The Y coordinate of the label that displays the spread



Label Corner The corner of the chart used to calculate the X and Y Axis of the label that displays the spread

