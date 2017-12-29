Visibility Switch Demo

With this utility, switching the object visibility for individual objects has never been easier. This will help eliminate the clutter that plagues MetaTrader 4 traders when they create objects and then go to a higher timeframe and see that the objects interfere with the visibility of the chart.

The demo version of Visibility Switch only works on the EURUSD currency pair. The full version of Visibility Switch can be found here.

By default, every new object created has its visibility set to the current timeframe and lower. This setting can be changed under the Auto Set Visibility parameter or overridden if you hold down the CTRL key while creating the new object.

A button is placed that can be clicked on, displaying all available MetaTrader 4 timeframes, as well as two additional options. Multiple timeframes for the object visibility can be selected or you can set the object visibility equal to the current timeframe or the current timeframe and lower.


Parameters

  • Control Key: Key to hold down to activate Visibility Switch. Options are "Disabled" and "Shift"
  • Shortcut Key: Key to press while Control Key is held down to activate Visibility Switch. Only one single character allowed.
  • Auto Set Visibility: How the visibility of new objects should be set: All Timeframes, Current Timeframe, Current Timeframe and Below (Default)
  • Play Sound On Object Click: If Enabled, will give you an auditory confirmation that the action you have performed was a success.
  • Button On BG Color: Background color of button when on
  • Button On Font Color: Font color of button when on
  • Button On Border Color: Border color of button when on
  • Button Off BG Color: Background color of button when off
  • Button Off Font Color: Font color of button when off
  • Button Off Border Color: Border color of button when off
  • Button X Distance: The X Axis of the button
  • Button Y Distance: The Y Axis of the button
  • Button Corner: The corner of the chart on which to place the button

When you click on the button with the eye icon, clicking on an object will reset its visibility to all timeframes. It will also display other buttons:

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • MN1

When you click any of these buttons and then you click an object, the object's visibility will be set to match the timeframes you selected. In other words, the object you clicked will only appear on that timeframe.

There are two other buttons that appear alongside the aforementioned buttons:

  • "==": when selected and you click on an object, it will set the object's visibility that you click equal to the current timeframe
  • "<=": when selected and you click on an object, it will set the object's visibility that you click equal to the current timeframe and lower timeframes.

Note: You can also blacklist certain objects from having the Auto Set Visibility feature from applying to that object. Simply go to your Data Folder (File > Open Data Folder), Click on MQL4 > Files, and look for the "Visibility Switch Exclusions.txt" file. Open it and enter the name of the objects, each on a new line.

Note: certain object types have been excluded from this utility due to their necessity to keep traders informed or they act as part of an indicator's GUI. These objects include:

  • Button
  • Text
  • Label
  • Rectangle Label
  • Edit field
  • Bitmap
  • Bitmap Label

In other words, this utility's main function (to easily change the object's visibility) will not function on the aforementioned objects.

If you enjoyed this utility, check out the other utilities I have for sale that are part of my MT4 Quality of Life Improvement series.

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Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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OHLC Magnet MT5
Alexander Martinez
4.75 (4)
Utilities
OHLC Magnet adds the missing magnet points for Horizontal Lines and Price Labels. If you liked this utility, please rate, comment, and check out my other programs. Instructions: Simply drag one of the aforementioned objects to the desired Open, High, Low, or Close, within the Pixel Proximity, and OHLC Magnet will automatically attach the object to the exact price point you chose. Parameters: Proximity (Pixels): The proximity, in pixels, to how close your mouse cursor must be to the Open/High/Low
FREE
OHLC Magnet
Alexander Martinez
5 (4)
Utilities
OHLC Magnet adds the missing magnet points for Horizontal Lines, Rectangles, and Price Labels. Instructions: Simply drag one of the aforementioned objects to the desired Open, High, Low, or Close , within the Pixel Proximity, and OHLC Magnet will automatically attach the object to the exact price point you chose. Parameters: Proximity (Pixels): The proximity, in pixels, to how close your mouse cursor must be to the Open/High/Low/Close for the utility to attach to that specific price point. Defau
FREE
Spread Alert
Alexander Martinez
Utilities
Spread Alert monitors the spread and will warn you if the spread is higher than normal or alert you if it is above the threshold that you set. Features: Select 3 different colors depending on whether the spread is normal , higher than normal , or has triggered the alert Optional sound alert that lets you set a custom sound (must be a .wav file) Displays the lowest recorded spread , spread warning , alert pips , and the spread status in the tooltip when you hover over the label Parameters: Name
FREE
Visibility Switch
Alexander Martinez
5 (2)
Utilities
With this utility, switching the object visibility for individual objects has never been easier. This will help eliminate the clutter that plagues MetaTrader 4 traders when they create objects and then go to a higher timeframe and see that the objects interfere with the visibility of the chart. By default, every new object created has its visibility set to the current timeframe and lower. This setting can be changed under the Auto Set Visibility parameter or overridden if you hold down the CTRL
Better Scroll
Alexander Martinez
5 (1)
Utilities
Better Scroll enables and disables MT4's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient. No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data. Summary AutoScroll is DISABLED when: Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle) Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle) Page Up Key pressed
Quick Alerts
Alexander Martinez
5 (1)
Utilities
Quick Alerts offers a fast and convenient method for creating and toggling alerts for MT4 objects. Coming soon in version 4.0: create meaningful alerts that notify you exactly when you want to be notified and reduce annoyance by specifying the Breakout or Approach alert type. Quick Alerts comes configured by default to automatically create alerts for the following objects when they are placed on a chart: Horizontal Lines Rectangles Trendlines Channels Price Labels Fibonacci Retracements Alerts o
Timezone Converter
Alexander Martinez
5 (1)
Utilities
Timezone Converter automatically converts the time on a chart to your local time and displays it for you . Choose between your mouse cursor or a vertical line to convert your broker's time and date to your local time. Instructions for Auto-loading A Preset File: This feature is useful if you don't want to keep the indicator running at all times, but you would still like to customize it and have those customizations apply when you add the indicator. Load up the indicator, go into the indicator pr
Smart Watermark
Alexander Martinez
Utilities
Smart Watermark displays the symbol and timeframe while scaling and centering itself automatically. It also allows you to set a custom signature for sharing your charts with others. Parameters:  Parameter Description Font The font type used to display the watermark Font Color The font color used to display the watermark Font Style The style of the font. Choose from None, Italics, Underline, or Strikethrough. Default is None. Font Weight The weight of the font. Options range from Thin to Bla
Better Scroll MT5
Alexander Martinez
Utilities
Better Scroll enables and disables MT5's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient. No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data. Summary AutoScroll is DISABLED when: Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle) Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle) Page Up Key pressed
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mdub
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mdub 2020.07.25 14:35 
 

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