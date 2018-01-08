Quick Alerts offers a fast and convenient method for creating and toggling alerts for MT4 objects. Coming soon in version 4.0: create meaningful alerts that notify you exactly when you want to be notified and reduce annoyance by specifying the Breakout or Approach alert type.

Quick Alerts comes configured by default to automatically create alerts for the following objects when they are placed on a chart:

Horizontal Lines

Rectangles

Trendlines

Channels

Price Labels

Fibonacci Retracements



Alerts on objects can be toggled by clicking the main button (speaker icon) and clicking the object.



Push and Email Notifications can be enabled by clicking on the lightning button and envelope button, respectively.



There is a 1 minute cooldown whenever:



A new object is placed on the chart

The timeframe is switched

The settings on the utility's properties are changed

An alert is triggered



Quick Alerts disables itself over the weekend or when no connection to your broker is detected as to avoid unwanted alerts when backtesting.

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