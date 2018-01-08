Quick Alerts
- Utilities
-
Alexander MartinezGreetings everyone,
I write programs for MT4, some of which can be found on the MQL4 market, including:
Visibility Switch
Quick Alerts
Better Scroll
Timezone Converter
Watermark
Spread Alert
OHLC Magnet
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 22 April 2022
- Activations: 5
Quick Alerts offers a fast and convenient method for creating and toggling alerts for MT4 objects. Coming soon in version 4.0: create meaningful alerts that notify you exactly when you want to be notified and reduce annoyance by specifying the Breakout or Approach alert type.
Quick Alerts comes configured by default to automatically create alerts for the following objects when they are placed on a chart:
- Horizontal Lines
- Rectangles
- Trendlines
- Channels
- Price Labels
- Fibonacci Retracements
Alerts on objects can be toggled by clicking the main button (speaker icon) and clicking the object.
Push and Email Notifications can be enabled by clicking on the lightning button and envelope button, respectively.
There is a 1 minute cooldown whenever:
- A new object is placed on the chart
- The timeframe is switched
- The settings on the utility's properties are changed
- An alert is triggered
Quick Alerts disables itself over the weekend or when no connection to your broker is detected as to avoid unwanted alerts when backtesting.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|Control Key
|Key to hold down to activate Quick Alerts
|Shortcut Key
|Key to press while Control Key is held down to activate Quick Alerts
|Play Sound on Object Click
|Plays a sound when an action has been performed on an object
|Increment / Decrement Alert Pips
|The amount, in pips, to adjust the alert pips when either the Increment or Decrement button is active
|Popup Notification
|Display popup on alert. If false, a sound will play and you will have to check the 'Experts' tab to see what object set the alert off
|Color Object on Alert
|Alerted object will have its color changed
|Alerted Object Color
|The color of the alerted object.
|Disable Alert Upon Trigger
|Disable monitoring for an object that has triggered an alert
|Rename New Objects And Assign Alert
|Newly created user objects will be renamed to include the timeframe it was created. Ex: "H1_Rect 32398". The object will also have the keyword assigned
|Alerts Enabled for new Horizontal Lines
|If 'Rename New Objects And Assign Alert' is set to 'True', any newly created Horizontal Line object will be ready to monitor for alerts
|Alerts Enabled for new Price Labels
|Same as above, but for Price Labels
|Alerts Enabled for new Trendlines
|Same as above, but for Trendlines
|Alerts Enabled for new Rectangles
|Same as above, but for Rectangles
|Alerts Enabled for new Channels
|Same as above, but for Channels
|For Channels: Monitor Trendline
|Monitor price for the part of the channel that contains 3 anchor points
|For Channels: Monitor Boundary
|Monitor price for the part of the channel that contains 1 anchor point
|Alert Pips for Horizontal Lines
|Pip amount that price must be within to trigger the alert for newly created Horizontal Line objects
|Alert Pips for Price Tags
|Same as above, but for Price Label objects
|Alert Pips for Trendlines
|Same as above, but for Trendline objects
|Alert Pips for Rectangles
|Same as above, but for Rectangle objects
|Alert Pips for Channels
|Same as above, but for Channel objects
|Button On BG Color
|---
|Button On Font Color
|---
|Button On Border Color
|---
|Button Off BG Color
|---
|Button Off Font Color
|---
|Button Off Border Color
|---
|Button X Distance
|---
|Button Y Distance
|---
|Button Corner
|---
Looks good. Allows for all kinds of alerts + visual alert in the form of color change.