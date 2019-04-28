Better Scroll MT5

Better Scroll enables and disables MT5's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient.

No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data.

Summary

  • AutoScroll is DISABLED when:
    • Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle)
    • Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle)
    • Page Up Key pressed
    • Home Key pressed
    • Left Arrow Key pressed (past currently open candle)
    • Market is Closed
  • AutoScroll is ENABLED when:
    • Mouse Click+Drag right (to currently open candle)
    • Mouse Wheel Scroll right (to currently open candle)
    • Page Down Key pressed (to currently open candle)
    • End Key pressed
    • Right Arrow Key pressed (to currently open candle)
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    • Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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    Alexander Martinez
    4.75 (4)
    Utilities
    OHLC Magnet adds the missing magnet points for Horizontal Lines and Price Labels. If you liked this utility, please rate, comment, and check out my other programs. Instructions: Simply drag one of the aforementioned objects to the desired Open, High, Low, or Close, within the Pixel Proximity, and OHLC Magnet will automatically attach the object to the exact price point you chose. Parameters: Proximity (Pixels): The proximity, in pixels, to how close your mouse cursor must be to the Open/High/Low
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    OHLC Magnet adds the missing magnet points for Horizontal Lines, Rectangles, and Price Labels. Instructions: Simply drag one of the aforementioned objects to the desired Open, High, Low, or Close , within the Pixel Proximity, and OHLC Magnet will automatically attach the object to the exact price point you chose. Parameters: Proximity (Pixels): The proximity, in pixels, to how close your mouse cursor must be to the Open/High/Low/Close for the utility to attach to that specific price point. Defau
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    Spread Alert
    Alexander Martinez
    Utilities
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    Visibility Switch
    Alexander Martinez
    5 (2)
    Utilities
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    Alexander Martinez
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Better Scroll enables and disables MT4's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient. No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data. Summary AutoScroll is DISABLED when: Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle) Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle) Page Up Key pressed
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    5 (1)
    Utilities
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    Alexander Martinez
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    Timezone Converter
    Alexander Martinez
    5 (1)
    Utilities
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    Alexander Martinez
    Utilities
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