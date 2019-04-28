Better Scroll MT5
- Utilities
-
Alexander MartinezGreetings everyone,
I write programs for MT4, some of which can be found on the MQL4 market, including:
Visibility Switch
Quick Alerts
Better Scroll
Timezone Converter
Watermark
Spread Alert
OHLC Magnet
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Better Scroll enables and disables MT5's AutoScroll feature when you scroll, making the feature feel more intuitive and convenient.
No longer will you have to manually enable and disable AutoScroll or have it take you to the end of the chart because you forgot to turn it off when you were backtesting or looking at historical price data.
Summary
- AutoScroll is DISABLED when:
- Mouse Click+Drag left (past currently open candle)
- Mouse Wheel Scroll left (past currently open candle)
- Page Up Key pressed
- Home Key pressed
- Left Arrow Key pressed (past currently open candle)
- Market is Closed
- AutoScroll is ENABLED when:
- Mouse Click+Drag right (to currently open candle)
- Mouse Wheel Scroll right (to currently open candle)
- Page Down Key pressed (to currently open candle)
- End Key pressed
- Right Arrow Key pressed (to currently open candle)
Be sure to check out my other utilities that will improve the quality of life of Metatrader 5!