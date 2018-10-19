Signal Trend Arrows is an indicator designed to generate trading signals. This indicator uses a number of different indicators and generates a signal using a number of historical data.

It generally tries to calculate the trend return points. These trend returns may be sometimes very large, sometimes small. The investor should act with the belief that the signal may be small. These signals vary according to market conditions. The signals do not repaint.

Currency pairs: Any. Work with at least 20 pairs

Time Frame: M5, M15, M30. Suggested M30





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