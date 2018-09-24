Volume candles free
- Experts
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.0
This adviser trades by volume, analyzing candles. It is a free version of Volume candlex master. Differences from the paid ones are that there are not some functions here: working on 2 timeframes, using Moving average, dynamic stop-loss and take-profit, and also the maximum lot is limited (no more than 0.10). Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30. Before trading, optimize the parameters of the advisor for your account.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size;
- MaxSpread - the maximum spread for the opening of the transaction (for accounts with a floating spread, so that the transaction opens when the spread is not too large);
- Magic - unique identifier (it is necessary to do it different if several advisers are launched in one terminal);
- TakeProfit - Take-profit (in points);
- StopLoss - stop-loss (in points);
- TradeEveryTick - trade each new tick (slows down the optimization, but when trading allows you to make more deals);
- Min high-low candle - the minimum length of the candle (from its maximum to the minimum) to enter the transaction;
- Period ADX - the period of the ADX indicator;
- ADX and high-low relation - the dependence of the indicator ADX and the minimum length of the candle;
- CandlesFactor - the coefficient of determination of a bull or bear candle;
- VolumeCandlesParameter - a parameter for determining the volume and trend of candles;
- RSIParameter - parameter for the RSI indicator (if 0 - will not be used);
- LevelRSI - levels of the indicator RSI (1-50);
- PeriodATR - the period of the indicator Average True Range;
- MinLevelATR - the minimum level of the ATR indicator;
- Trading start hour - the hour of commencement of trade;
- Trading end hour - the end of trading hours;
- ShowInfo - show information.
The full version of the Expert Advisor is under the link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31570#!tab=tab_p_overview
Good job.