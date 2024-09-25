OnTicks

2.63

Now free!

Discover the Expert Advisor that never loses and multiplies your profits at lightning speed!

Imagine a trading tool that wins at every tick, leaving no room for loss. That’s exactly what our Expert Advisor offers: a cutting-edge algorithm designed to provide you with consistent and rapid profits! Thanks to its market intelligence, it constantly opens positions, capturing every opportunity to maximize your gains. The more you use it, the faster you’ll see your profits skyrocket.

Why choose our Expert Advisor?

  • No loss possible: Designed to never lose money. Every position opened is another opportunity to secure your profits.
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Important: Before using the Expert Advisor, make sure to set "mode_use" to true in the settings for optimal performance.

Don’t wait to discover this revolutionary technology. Experience its full potential today on your demo account and witness firsthand how it transforms your trades into a profit-generating machine!

Perfect for an easy prop firm challenge.

Working very well on DE40.

Attention: Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to win without risks.


Reviews 11
190253864
36
190253864 2025.05.23 08:13 
 

I used it to trade XAUUSD and the results were very good. How do I set the lot size?

Ivan Marongiu
19
Ivan Marongiu 2025.04.01 05:35 
 

ciao,dove si puo trovare per usarlo in live?

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Norbert Teuira
26
Norbert Teuira 2025.10.16 06:22 
 

bonjour il me met prend les lot que on negatif quel parametre a modifier

Pierangelo Mafrice
420
Pierangelo Mafrice 2025.07.06 23:52 
 

Ciao, non apre posizioni per me mi puoi aiutare?? Grazie in anticipo

Christian Castanheira
64
Christian Castanheira 2025.06.30 01:03 
 

Só esta acabando com a conta demo...

TKL
99
TKL 2025.06.23 12:14 
 

No open trades at all when tested on DE40 @ m30 & gold @m15. Stop using

[Deleted] 2025.05.30 02:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hideo tominaga
329
hideo tominaga 2025.05.28 01:35 
 

thanks

Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1083
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2025.05.25 23:22 
 

Сливает реальный депозит. Зачем выкладывать такое дерьмо?

Corentin Petitgirard
16629
Reply from developer Corentin Petitgirard 2025.05.27 08:40
If you had read the description, or read the comments, you would have known that you should put it on a demo account.
190253864
36
190253864 2025.05.23 08:13 
 

I used it to trade XAUUSD and the results were very good. How do I set the lot size?

Corentin Petitgirard
16629
Reply from developer Corentin Petitgirard 2025.05.23 09:31
Hello, you can choose the lot size in the expert settings.
If you want to enter the lot manually, you can set "autolotsize" to "false" and enter the desired lot in "lots."
If you prefer the Expert Advisor to trade automatically based on the percentage of your money, you can set "autolotsize" to "true" and choose the Expert Advisor's trading percentage in "percentOfBalanceOnRisk." This last parameter varies depending on your leverage. The higher your leverage, the lower the percentage you should reduce. For example, generally, a leverage of 1:500 corresponds to a "percentOfBalanceOnRisk" of 5 or less.
Hougardy
54
Hougardy 2025.05.03 17:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Corentin Petitgirard
16629
Reply from developer Corentin Petitgirard 2025.05.05 13:46
Hello, to adjust your batch number set autolotsize to "false" then choose your lot in the corresponding parameter.
Konstantin
180
Konstantin 2025.04.18 19:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Corentin Petitgirard
16629
Reply from developer Corentin Petitgirard 2025.04.23 19:49
Thank you !
Ivan Marongiu
19
Ivan Marongiu 2025.04.01 05:35 
 

ciao,dove si puo trovare per usarlo in live?

Corentin Petitgirard
16629
Reply from developer Corentin Petitgirard 2025.04.01 12:12
I'm working on it but I think it's impossible
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