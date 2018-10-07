ZigZag based on ATR and Fibo retracement MQL4

4

Description

The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue).

Note: An indicator with advanced possibilities is also available.

Indicator input parameters

The input parameters allow to change the sensitivity of the ZigZag.

  1. ATR period
  2. ATR multiplier that doesn't allow a direction change
  3. ATR multiplier that forces a direction change
  4. Minimum percent retracement that forces a direction change

Note: MQL5 indicator is also available.

Reviews 6
Muhammad Nasir khan
175
Muhammad Nasir khan 2025.06.18 05:51 
 

Really amazing, thank you so much.

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.08.12 17:36 
 

Great job . Thanks

COLIN BREEN
2766
COLIN BREEN 2020.05.15 11:02 
 

Does what I need for my trading and works better than the buit in ZigZag indicator on MT4

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Advanced ZigZag with Fibo TL and Swing info
Petr Nosek
3 (1)
Indicators
Description The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. The ZigZag can be drawn like a classic ZigZag or like Arrows or needn't be drawn at all. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue). There are some other possibilities to show advanced information in this indicator: Auto Fibo on
ZigZag based on ATR and Fibo retracement
Petr Nosek
Indicators
Description The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue). Note:  An indicator with advanced possibilities is also available. Indicator input parameters The input parameters allow to change the sensitivity of the ZigZag. ATR period ATR multip
FREE
Advanced ZigZag with Fibo TL and Swing info MQL4
Petr Nosek
5 (1)
Indicators
Description The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. The ZigZag can be drawn like a classic ZigZag or like Arrows or needn't be drawn at all. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue). There are some other possibilities to show advanced information in this indicator: Auto Fibo on
Symbol information
Petr Nosek
Utilities
The script writes to a text file all-important trading information about the chart symbol including symbol leverage, point value, required margin, swaps, trade and quote sessions and so on. Most traders need this information for their trading decisions. For example for stop loss placement, for volume calculating, for trades closing before session end... You can see a text file example on the screenshot.
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Muhammad Nasir khan
175
Muhammad Nasir khan 2025.06.18 05:51 
 

Really amazing, thank you so much.

votija.63
403
votija.63 2025.03.24 14:34 
 

Pense que iba hacer diferente, pero no! sigue abanzando como cualquier zigzag,

Rajendran Santhosh
19
Rajendran Santhosh 2025.01.02 06:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Petr Nosek
4220
Reply from developer Petr Nosek 2025.01.02 15:59
What are you talking about?
nivlem44
199
nivlem44 2022.11.30 07:24 
 

good zig zag does not repaint

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.08.12 17:36 
 

Great job . Thanks

COLIN BREEN
2766
COLIN BREEN 2020.05.15 11:02 
 

Does what I need for my trading and works better than the buit in ZigZag indicator on MT4

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