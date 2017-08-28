Advanced Scalper Manual and presets

Advanced Scalper EA manual and presets





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For the FAQ, go here





Quick setup guide:

to install the EA:

First go to the MT4 -> tools -> options -> community -> enter your MQL5 credentials

Then go to the MT4 -> Market -> purchased -> advanced Scalper -> install





Then, to run on the charts using my recommended settings. The set files can be found attached to this post. They are a low risk setup:

- Open 4 EURUSD H1 charts -> drag the EA to each, but load each with a different EURUSD set (EURUSD_H1_SL14.set, EURUSD_H1_SL22.set, EURUSD_H1_SL17.set and EURUSD_H1_SL18.set) (how to load a set file explained below)

- Open 2 USDJPY H4 charts, drag the EA to the chart and load the 2 USDJPY H4 sets

- Open 2 USDJPY H1 charts, drag the EA to the chart and load the 2 USDJPY H1 sets





To "load" a set file: after dragging the EA to the chart, the EA's properties window will open. Go to "inputs" and click on "load". Select the set file here.





I've attached the recommended in ZIP file. extract them first.





So to be clear: after setup, you'll have a total of 8 charts open. 4 for EURUSD and 4 for USDJPY. each on runs a different setup





Here is a video showing how I set up charts and install the EA (only 4 shown here):













Many people ask about the setup from the Tickmill high growth signal. the high risk sets are attached here also





(Still not sure how to set it up? I can set it up on your VPS for you!)





