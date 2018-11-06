Auto Chart Alert MT5

Introduction



Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Auto Chart Alert is a free tool to use and to share.





How to use

Auto Chart Alert uses Keyboard operation. Especially it uses number key to create or remove the alert lines.

Key Board 0: Delete all auto alert lines in your chart

Key Board 1: Set Alert line 1 above current price

Key Board 2: Set Alert line 2 below current price

Key Board 3: Set Alert line 3 above current price

Key Board 4: Set Alert line 4 below current price

Key Board 5: Set Alert line 5 above current price

Key Board 6: Set Alert line 6 below current price

Trading Direction

Auto Chart Alert is great trading solution for Price Action and Pattern Trading. You can use the Auto Chart Alert for the following trading strategy or system.

Traditional support and resistance trading

Round number (psychological number) trading

Price Breakout Pattern Scanner (Advanced Price Pattern Scanner)

Harmonic Pattern Plus

Sideways market analyser

Any other Price Action and Pattern Trading system

Input Settings

Alert for Price Cross over the line : true to use cross over alert

Alert for Distance: Set to true to use otherwise, set to false

Alert Distance in Pips: This is the distance in pips you will get alert between current price and the alert trend line (alert for distance must set to true)

Trend Line Size in Bar: length of Trend line from current time to backward in candle bar number

Trend Line Projection in Bar: length of Trend line from current time to forward in candle bar number

Trend Line Offset: 1 to 10 only. Higher the number, the trend line will be offset from the current price





Trading Strategy Guide

Guide for Volume Spread Analysis: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747652

Guide for Harmonic Pattern Detection Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747647

Guide for Momentum Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747633

Guide for Supply Demand Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747632

Guide for Triangle Pattern, Falling Wedge Pattern, Rising Wedge Pattern and Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747649

Guide for Elliott Wave Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747668

Guide for Volatility Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747670





Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.



