Auto Chart Alert MT5

3.83

Introduction

Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Auto Chart Alert is a free tool to use and to share.


How to use

Auto Chart Alert uses Keyboard operation. Especially it uses number key to create or remove the alert lines.

  • Key Board 0: Delete all auto alert lines in your chart
  • Key Board 1: Set Alert line 1 above current price
  • Key Board 2: Set Alert line 2 below current price
  • Key Board 3: Set Alert line 3 above current price
  • Key Board 4: Set Alert line 4 below current price
  • Key Board 5: Set Alert line 5 above current price
  • Key Board 6: Set Alert line 6 below current price

Trading Direction

Auto Chart Alert is great trading solution for Price Action and Pattern Trading. You can use the Auto Chart Alert for the following trading strategy or system.

  • Traditional support and resistance trading
  • Round number (psychological number) trading
  • Price Breakout Pattern Scanner (Advanced Price Pattern Scanner)
  • Harmonic Pattern Plus
  • Sideways market analyser
  • Any other Price Action and Pattern Trading system

Input Settings

  • Alert for Price Cross over the line : true to use cross over alert
  • Alert for Distance: Set to true to use otherwise, set to false
  • Alert Distance in Pips: This is the distance in pips you will get alert between current price and the alert trend line (alert for distance must set to true)
  • Trend Line Size in Bar: length of Trend line from current time to backward in candle bar number
  • Trend Line Projection in Bar: length of Trend line from current time to forward in candle bar number
  • Trend Line Offset: 1 to 10 only. Higher the number, the trend line will be offset from the current price


Trading Strategy Guide

Guide for Volume Spread Analysis: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747652

Guide for Harmonic Pattern Detection Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747647

Guide for Momentum Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747633

Guide for Supply Demand Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747632

Guide for Triangle Pattern, Falling Wedge Pattern, Rising Wedge Pattern and Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747649

Guide for Elliott Wave Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747668

Guide for Volatility Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747670


Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


Reviews 8
Joao Lima
18
Joao Lima 2024.12.09 14:41 
 

Muito bom, realmente util. Está de parabéns pela ideia e desenvolvimento, ajuda bastante. Gostaria de sugerir que incluísse a opção de retirar a lista de atalhos que aparece no gráfico, pois polui bastante. Muito obrigado!

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.09.11 20:52 
 

very good¡¡¡

Moeen Ghiyas
299
Moeen Ghiyas 2023.01.02 05:41 
 

It is a very good alert tool ..... but there is NO Option of hiding the text crowding the screen, deserves 5 star if it could hide text. ..... The code writer deserves appreciation for coming up with this option as default alert system in MT5 is very crude.

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4 (7)
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Turning Point Detector MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicators
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Joao Lima
18
Joao Lima 2024.12.09 14:41 
 

Muito bom, realmente util. Está de parabéns pela ideia e desenvolvimento, ajuda bastante. Gostaria de sugerir que incluísse a opção de retirar a lista de atalhos que aparece no gráfico, pois polui bastante. Muito obrigado!

Davidb005
16
Davidb005 2024.07.09 09:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Moeen Ghiyas
299
Moeen Ghiyas 2023.01.02 05:41 
 

It is a very good alert tool ..... but there is NO Option of hiding the text crowding the screen, deserves 5 star if it could hide text. ..... The code writer deserves appreciation for coming up with this option as default alert system in MT5 is very crude.

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.09.11 20:52 
 

very good¡¡¡

harlei60
24
harlei60 2022.05.14 01:09 
 

it works and it does what you want! you can improve a little, but it's free. so thank you very much

Kirill Joy Mobility
48
Kirill Joy Mobility 2022.02.05 01:56 
 

Благодарю автора за проделанную работу и предоставления в безоплатный доступ!Есть небольшие минусы настроек сигнала, при достижении или пересечении ценой линий индикатора.Если автор сделает более тонкие настройки индикатора,в плане сигналов и оповещений то он будет хорошим помощником в торговле.

maxkill2
205
maxkill2 2020.12.07 17:24 
 

it works great but the alarm is barely audible and a very short signal. no options to repeat the sound or choose the sound makes this otherwise great utility useless unfortunately. I have contacted the creator but he did not seem to think there was a problem with it. I will change my review to 5 stars if the alarm is given the additional options of choosing 1. number of times alarm sounds 2. delay between each sound of the alarm (same alarm) 3. a shortcut if possible to cancel the alarm sounding

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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