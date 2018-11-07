Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT5

4.5

Introduction

This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. The effect of buy and sell market may come after observing several of these patterns sometimes. Therefore, these patterns are useful in detecting possible demand zone (=accumulation area) or supply zone (=distribution area). In overall this is easy and simple indicator to support your trading operation. Trading principle is based on the modified volume spread analysis. We do not use sub phase A, B, C, D and E of Wyckoff phases due to the high subjectivity in detecting them. Instead, we focus on identifying accumulation and distribution area using demand and supply patterns. This is simpler and more effective approach.


Input Recommendation

Most of time you can use default setting for this volume Spread Indicator. However, you might want to change some inputs for your specific needs. Here is the complete description of input settings.

 

Calculation Settings

  • Bars to scan: Amount of bars to calculate demand and supply pattern.
  • Indicator Period: Calculation period to generate each supply and demand patterns.
  • Lookback Factor: 1.0 as default
  • Signal to Noise Ratio: from 0.4 to 1.0 only. (Input used to filter random fluctuations in data.)

 

Indicator Setting

  • Use white background for chart: Set this to false if you just want to use default black background color.
  • Supply Pattern Color: color of supply patterns.
  • Demand Pattern Color: color of demand patterns
  • Neutral Pattern Color: color of neural patterns or no patterns.

 

Trading Strategy Guide

Volume Spread Pattern Indicator can run best to identify Demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). When you run with Excessive Momentum Indicator, C point of Excessive Momentum become the selling climax (SC) or the buying climax (BC). Then you will use demand and supply patterns to confirm the accumulation area and distribution area for your trading. Both short term and long term trading is possible. Please check the trading stragey guide below:

Strategy Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750390

Please note that Volume Spread Pattern Detector is only the demo or light version of Volume Spread Pattern Indicator. Make sure to use Volume Spread Pattern Indicator (Paid Version) after you have tested and understood Volume Spread Pattern Detector.


Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


Reviews 15
Enrique Enguix
121034
Enrique Enguix 2024.07.12 17:06 
 

Es un indicador interesante. Tiene una buena precisión y da información relevante.

Gabriel De Araujo Lobo
1495
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo 2024.02.15 15:58 
 

What is the difference between this version and the paid one?

lrn34300
34
lrn34300 2023.04.24 20:38 
 

good

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Ace Supply Demand Zone MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.75 (4)
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Ace Supply Demand Zone Indicator The concept of supply demand relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Supply and demand zone can provide the good entry and exit. A zone is easier to trade than a line. The supply demand zone can provide the detailed trading plan and the risk management. Its ability to predict market direction is high. There are two distinctive points about Ace Supply Demand Zone Indicator. Ace Supply Demand Zone indicator was
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT5
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Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
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Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT4
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4.44 (18)
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Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
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Young Ho Seo
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Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
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Young Ho Seo
4.56 (9)
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Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Sideways Market Statistical Analyzer MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
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Introduction to Sideways Market Analyzer Notable period of Low volatility and non-trending movements in the financial market is considered as Sideways Market. Sooner or later, the low volatility will increase and the price will pick up a trend after Sideways Market. In terms of trading point of view, Sideways Market can serve as the very good entry timing for traders. Sideways Market is also quite often the representation of accumulation of large orders from big investors. Therefore, knowing the
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Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
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Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Auto Chart Alert MT5
Young Ho Seo
3.83 (6)
Utilities
Introduction Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Au
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Time Box Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.75 (4)
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Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT5
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Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit ou
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Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT4
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4.33 (9)
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Pair Trading Station MT5
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4 (1)
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How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT4
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Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
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Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT4
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5 (1)
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Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit o
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Young Ho Seo
2 (2)
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Introduction to GARCH Indicator GARCH is the short initial for Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity and it is the volatility prediction model commonly used in financial industry. GARCH model was first appeared in the work by Danish Economist, Tim Peter Bollerslev in 1986. The 2003 Nobel Prize winner, Robert F Engle also added much contribution for the refinement of GARCH model with Tim’s work. Our GARCH INM predictor took the original method of Nelder Mead for GARCH model bu
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Introduction to Order Risk Management EA ORM EA is specially designed for fast and accurate market order execution to be used with our Price Action and Econometric Trading strategies listed below. ORM EA is fully automatic and ORM EA is also very easy to use. ORM EA is totally free of charge. You can also use this robust order execution feature of this ORM EA for any other your own trading strategy. Trading Strategy Guide Order Risk Management EA provides the guide for the risk management for y
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Introduction to Order Risk Management EA ORM EA is specially designed for fast and accurate market order execution to be used with our Price Action and Econometric Trading strategies listed below. ORM EA is fully automatic and ORM EA is also very easy to use. ORM EA is totally free of charge. You can also use this robust order execution feature of this ORM EA for any other your own trading strategy. Trading Strategy Guide Order Risk Management EA provides the guide for the risk management for y
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4 (2)
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Introduction to GARCH Indicator GARCH is the short initial for Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity and it is the volatility prediction model commonly used in financial industry. GARCH model was first appeared in the work by Danish Economist, Tim Peter Bollerslev in 1986. The 2003 Nobel Prize winner, Robert F Engle also added much contribution for the refinement of GARCH model with Tim’s work. Our GARCH INM predictor took the original method of Nelder Mead for GARCH model bu
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Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Utilities
Introduction Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Au
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Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Price Breakout Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.55 (11)
Indicators
Price Breakout pattern Scanner is the automatic scanner for traders and investors. It can detect following patterns automatically from your chart. Head and Shoulder - Common tradable pattern. Reverse Head and Shoulder - This pattern is the reverse formation of the Head and Shoulder. Double Top - When the price hits resistance level twice and decline toward the support level, the trader can anticipate sudden bearish breakout through the support level. Double Bottom - The double bottom pattern is
Sideways Market Statistical Analyzer MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Introduction to Sideways Market Analyzer Notable period of Low volatility and non-trending movements in the financial market is considered as Sideways Market. Sooner or later, the low volatility will increase and the price will pick up a trend after Sideways Market. In terms of trading point of view, Sideways Market can serve as the very good entry timing for traders. Sideways Market is also quite often the representation of accumulation of large orders from big investors. Therefore, knowing the
Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
Smart Renko MT4
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction to Smart Renko The main characteristics of Renko Charting concern price movement. To give you some idea on its working principle, Renko chart is constructed by placing a brick over or below when the price make the movement beyond a predefined range, called brick height. Therefore, naturally one can see clear price movement with less noise than other charting type. Renko charting can provide much clearer trend direction and it helps to identify important support and resistance level
Precision Support Resistance MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to Support Resistance Indicator Support and Resistance are the important price levels to watch out during intraday market. These price levels are often tested before development of new trend or often stop the existing trend causing trend reversal at this point. Highly precise support and resistance are indispensable for experienced traders. Many typical trading strategies like breakout or trend reversal can be played well around these support and resistance levels. The Precision Sup
Market Activity Index MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
Indicators
This innovative technical indicator was created to detect quiet market period before the beginning of the high volatile market. Like many good technical indicators, this Market Activity Index is very stable and it is widely applicable to many financial and non financial instruments without too much restriction. The Market Activity Index can be used best to visualize the alternating form of low and high volatile market. It is very useful tool to pick up the quiet market but ironically this is the
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Turning Point Detector MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicators
Introduction To Turning Point Indicator The trajectories of Financial Market movement are very much like the polynomial curvatures with the presence of random fluctuations. It is quite common to read that scientist can decompose the financial data into many different cyclic components. If or any if the financial market possess at least one cycle, then the turning point must be present for that financial market data. With this assumption, most of financial market data should possesses the multipl
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Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 20:19 
 

👍

Enrique Enguix
121034
Enrique Enguix 2024.07.12 17:06 
 

Es un indicador interesante. Tiene una buena precisión y da información relevante.

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 13:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gabriel De Araujo Lobo
1495
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo 2024.02.15 15:58 
 

What is the difference between this version and the paid one?

Young Ho Seo
99910
Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2024.02.15 23:13
Paid one offer multiple timeframe.
lrn34300
34
lrn34300 2023.04.24 20:38 
 

good

andreas.sachs
14
andreas.sachs 2022.11.29 21:22 
 

I'm impressed. I use it on M1 time frame.

mehmetharuncmn
54
mehmetharuncmn 2022.11.09 08:30 
 

useful.thanks.

Alberthto23
174
Alberthto23 2022.10.21 03:15 
 

Bom

vemos07
64
vemos07 2022.06.22 03:47 
 

no he podido sacarle rendimiento, tiene demasiadas indicaciones

vince cent
179
vince cent 2021.05.16 17:28 
 

Good

Jose García
155
Jose García 2021.04.23 19:40 
 

nothing more profitable than the chance itself

tradeblob
34
tradeblob 2021.03.27 10:39 
 

Nice work!

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.07.23 14:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evren Caglar
7972
Evren Caglar 2020.07.09 14:48 
 

If you carefully observe and work on the price reversals,trend and the location this indicator appears, you will see this is a predictive indicator and does a good job. Overall I like it very much. Thank you for the developer, I use it on H1 time frame and it does an excellent job for me.

Davi Volpato
37
Davi Volpato 2019.08.23 01:26 
 

Use it with support and resistance lines, it's like magic :)

Young Ho Seo
99910
Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2024.01.03 11:59
Just to set it to false, not to use it. Do it before attachments
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