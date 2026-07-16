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[Overview] The Dynamic Price Countdown is an essential MT5 indicator that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes, right next to the current price. Unlike static timers fixed to the corners of the chart, this indicator dynamically follows the live price action. This allows traders to keep their focus entirely on the most critical part of the chart without missing the perfect entry timing.  [Key Features]  Dynamic Price Tracking: The countdown timer automatically follows the current Bid price, maintaining the exact distance you set.  Smooth Tick-Free Timer: Utilizes an internal 1-second timer to ensure the countdown runs smoothly and accurately, even during low-volatility periods with very few incoming ticks.  Fully Customizable: Adjust the text size, color, and exact X/Y coordinate offsets to perfectly match your personal chart setup and resolution.  [Input Parameters]  Font Size: Adjust the size of the countdown text.  Font Color: Choose a text color that fits your chart's background.  Shift Bars (X-Axis Offset): Number of bars to shift the text to the right of the current active candle.  Price Shift (Y-Axis Offset): Distance in points to shift the text vertically above or below the current price.
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