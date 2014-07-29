Sideways Market Statistical Analyzer MT5

5

Introduction to Sideways Market Analyzer

Notable period of Low volatility and non-trending movements in the financial market is considered as Sideways Market. Sooner or later, the low volatility will increase and the price will pick up a trend after Sideways Market. In terms of trading point of view, Sideways Market can serve as the very good entry timing for traders. Sideways Market is also quite often the representation of accumulation of large orders from big investors. Therefore, knowing the presence of Sideways Market can help you to decide good entry and exit timing.

Traditionally, the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator or moving average of standard deviation indicators was used to roughly determine the presence of Sideways Market. However, both of the indicators are lagging with very low correlation with future price movement. They will not provide you clear idea on when the Sideways Market started and when it ends. Missing all these important information leaves traders with a very uncertain picture on the current market situation.

Here we have very accurate Sideways Market Analyzer inspired by the statistical theory. Indeed, this Sideways Market Statistical Analyzer can detect Sideways Market just like human eyes can do. In terms of trading signal, you open a buy order when the price hits the top of the Sideways and you open a sell order when the price hits the bottom of the detected Sideways Box. Sideway Market Analyzer provides you with a fixed stop loss and take profit levels. Sideways Market Statistical Analyzer works well for most of the currency pairs.

Symbol Cut Probability  Box Buffer Pips  Take Profit  Lot Multiplier  Total Net Pip gains (9 month) Monthly Pip Gains
AUDCAD  0.26  2  3.2  1.6 1 519.00 159.89
GBPUSD  0.16  0  2.4  1.6 1 607.60 169.22
ERUUSD  0.34  0  1.4  1.6 1 684.00 177.26
EURJPY  0.43  0  2.6  1.6 1 550.30 163.19
EURAUD  0.30  7  2.4  1.6 3 316.20 349.07
 Sum         9 677.10   1 018.64

For XAUUSD (Gold), Cut Probability = 0.15, Box Buffer Pips =0, Take Profit = 1.3, Lot Multiplier = 1.6 return the total Net Pip gains of 27 265 pips during 9 month period and Monthly pip gains is 2 870 pips. So, it works very well for Gold, too.

Important Trading Parameters

  • Cut Probability – you can enter from 0.01 to 0.99. The value will mostly stay between 0.05 and 0.5. This cut probability is the criteria to qualify the Sideways Movement of the current group of candle bars based on the probability distribution.
  • Box Buffer Pips – you can enter from 0 to 100. The value will mostly stay between 0 and 10. The pip value is the offset distance from the detected Sideways Market. This will be represented by the long horizontal line above and below the detected Sideways Market on your chart. This line can be used as the trigger point for your buy and sell orders.
  • Take Profit Ratio – the Ratio of your take profit pips/box height. The value will mostly stay between 1 and 3. 1 indicates that your take profit's pips are equal to the height of the box.
  • Lot Multiplier – Lot Multiplier is used when your previous trading hits stop loss. The value will mostly stay between 1.5 and 2.0. It is recommended to use the value less than 1.7.

Trading Strategy Guide

You can use Sideways Market Analzyer together with any of following technical analysis. In general, combining one or two price action analysis can improve the trading accuracy. This is the known fact confirmed by many experienced trader.

Guide for Volume Spread Analysis

Guide for Harmonic Pattern Detection Indicator

Guide for Momentum Indicator

Guide for Supply Demand Indicator

Guide for Triangle Pattern, Falling Wedge Pattern, Rising Wedge Pattern and Channel

Guide for Elliott Wave Indicator

Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.

elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.03.09 14:05 
 

Sideway Market very unique product it really detect sideway and giving signal when to enter and wait, well worth purchase for 2023!

Enhanced SMC
Raka
5 (5)
Indicators
Advanced SMC & Volumetric Order Block Indicator Overview This enhanced-grade for MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to decode market behavior using   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) method . It goes beyond standard price action analysis by integrating   Volumetric Data   directly into market structure, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones with precision. Key Features Volumetric Order Blocks:   A unique, split-gauge visualization within Order Block zones that disp
FREE
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Indicators
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
GEN TriFactaX
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicators
INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), a
True Trendlines MT5
Thoriq Jameel
Indicators
True TrendLines MT5 - Smart Trend Detection & Alerts Overview True TrendLines MT5 is a professional-grade technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots high-probability trend lines on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Using a sophisticated swing point detection algorithm, it helps traders visualize key market structure and potential reversal points with precision. Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection Identifies valid swing highs and lows based on your chosen strength paramet
FREE
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Ace Supply Demand Zone MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicators
Ace Supply Demand Zone Indicator The concept of supply demand relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Supply and demand zone can provide the good entry and exit. A zone is easier to trade than a line. The supply demand zone can provide the detailed trading plan and the risk management. Its ability to predict market direction is high. There are two distinctive points about Ace Supply Demand Zone Indicator. Ace Supply Demand Zone indicator was
MetaCOT 2 COT Index MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
5 (1)
Indicators
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Dynamic AI Trend Analyzer
Jung Hun Lee
Indicators
Promotion is over.  Price is $30n after 5 purchase price will be $49. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY HOW TO USE IT Dynamic AI Trend Analyzer is Key Changer for your trading! Automatically Capture Multi-time Frame Trend Shows the Market Regime/Bias with confluence % Recognize current trend strength Advanced S/R and BB with Volume Profile Combined as 1 Channel Indicator itself keep improving through advanced learning system The indicator is non-repainting What is Adaptive Learning? Collect Real-time Dat
Dashboard Scanner Kalman MT5
Agus Santoso
Indicators
MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129411 MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129412 Dashboard Scanner Kalman – Multi-Pair, Multi-Timeframe Scanner All-in-One Scanner for Smart Trend Detection Using Kalman Filter Technology Dashboard Scanner Kalman is an advanced scanner based on the modified Kalman Filter Trend Levels algorithm, designed to monitor trend direction, signal levels, and trend strength across multiple timeframes and multiple symbols simultaneously.
Auto Support and Resistances
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (70)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
FREE
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
Elliott Wave EA  Advisor Description Elliott Wave EA is a professional trading solution based on M & W wave patterns described by A. Merrill. This powerful Expert Advisor identifies and trades wave formations with high accuracy, providing traders with a reliable automated solution for using Elliott Wave theory. Key Features Intelligent pattern recognition - Advanced algorithm identifies M & W wave patterns with exceptional accuracy Dual signal technology - Trades both Evolution and Mutation sign
Market Session Pro
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
