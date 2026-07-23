SyncTrader Risk Manager

SyncTrader Risk Manager

SyncTrader Risk Manager is a free manual trading panel and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5.

It combines two workflows: fast fixed-lot market entry and structured trade planning with automatic volume calculation, Stop Loss and multiple Take Profit levels.

SyncTrader does not generate trading signals or make trading decisions. Every trade is opened only after a user action.

TWO TRADING MODES

OneClick Scalp

A fast market-entry mode featuring:

  • large live Bid and Ask prices;
  • dedicated BUY and SELL buttons;
  • adjustable fixed trading volume;
  • instant entry without a preconfigured Stop Loss or Take Profit;
  • a streamlined workflow for scalping and quick market decisions.

Risk Manager

A structured mode for preparing trades with predefined risk:

  • position sizing by risk amount in account currency;
  • position sizing by percentage of account balance;
  • BUY MARKET and SELL MARKET;
  • BUY LIMIT and SELL LIMIT;
  • BUY STOP and SELL STOP;
  • draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines;
  • one to four Take Profit levels;
  • calculated trading volume displayed before execution.

CUSTOM TAKE PROFIT ALLOCATION

The closing percentage can be configured separately for every Take Profit.

Default allocation examples:

  • 2 TP: 50% / 50%;
  • 3 TP: 50% / 25% / 25%;
  • 4 TP: 25% / 25% / 25% / 25%.

When one value is changed, the remaining volume is redistributed automatically. The final Take Profit always receives the remainder so that the total allocation equals exactly 100%.

The selected percentages are stored in templates and restored after an Expert Advisor or terminal restart.

AUTOMATIC TP/SL RATIO

Ratio mode positions Take Profit levels relative to the Stop Loss distance.

For example, with Ratio 2.0:

  • TP1 is positioned at 2R;
  • TP2 at 3R;
  • TP3 at 4R;
  • TP4 at 5R.

When Stop Loss is moved, automatic Take Profit levels are recalculated from the new risk distance.

Stop Loss can also be moved after a position is opened. The remaining automatic targets are recalculated accordingly.

Any Take Profit can be moved manually, for example to a liquidity level. A manually moved target becomes fixed and is excluded from subsequent Ratio recalculations, while the remaining automatic targets continue to update.

AUTOMATIC BREAKEVEN

Stop Loss can be moved automatically to breakeven after a selected Take Profit is reached.

Available controls include:

  • Take Profit number that activates breakeven;
  • optional Stop Loss offset from the entry price;
  • continued management of the remaining position parts;
  • management recovery after a terminal restart.

LEVEL DISPLAY

Stop Loss and Take Profit values can be displayed in:

  • account currency;
  • points;
  • risk units R.

Labels for identical or nearby levels are merged automatically to prevent overlapping values.

POSITION ADD-ONS

When adding to a position in the same direction, SyncTrader can reuse the Take Profit levels of the first trade.

This allows the utility to:

  • merge an add-on with the active trade plan;
  • preserve the original targets;
  • recalculate the remaining partial volumes;
  • continue automatic breakeven management;
  • work on both hedging and netting accounts.

TRADING TEMPLATES

Nine setup slots are available.

A template stores:

  • risk mode and risk value;
  • Take Profit count;
  • volume allocation between Take Profits;
  • automatic breakeven settings;
  • Ratio value;
  • trading level positions.

QUICK ACTIONS

The panel can:

  • close all managed positions;
  • close only profitable managed positions;
  • close only losing managed positions;
  • remove managed pending orders.

The action scope can be limited to the current symbol or extended to all symbols. Quick actions affect only positions and orders using the configured SyncTrader Magic Number.

TRADING PROTECTION

Before sending an order, SyncTrader can check:

  • maximum allowed spread;
  • available free margin;
  • required free-margin reserve;
  • maximum risk per trade;
  • maximum daily loss;
  • daily result with or without floating P/L;
  • correct Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit placement;
  • the broker's minimum stop-distance requirements.

INTERFACE

  • English and Russian languages;
  • full panel scaling from 75% to 150%;
  • separate font scaling option;
  • optional semi-transparent backdrop for better readability;
  • automatic text color for light and dark charts;
  • collapsible panel;
  • optional interface sounds;
  • selectable icon rendering mode;
  • improved support for high-DPI displays;
  • panel state restored after restart.

HEDGING AND NETTING

On hedging accounts, separate position parts are managed individually while common levels are visually grouped.

On netting accounts, MetaTrader stores one combined position per symbol. Intermediate Take Profit levels are executed by SyncTrader as virtual partial exits. The final Take Profit and Stop Loss remain at the broker.

MetaTrader 5 and SyncTrader must remain running for virtual partial exits and automatic breakeven execution.

TRADING WORKFLOW

  1. Select OneClick Scalp or Risk Manager.
  2. In Risk Manager mode, enter a monetary or percentage risk.
  3. Select direction and order type.
  4. Move the Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines.
  5. Configure the TP count and volume allocation.
  6. Enable Ratio and automatic breakeven if required.
  7. Review the calculated volume.
  8. Press PLACE ORDER.

MAIN INPUT PARAMETERS

Trading

  • SyncMagicNumber — identifier for SyncTrader positions and orders.
  • DefaultRiskMode — risk in account currency or as a balance percentage.
  • DefaultRiskValue — initial risk value.
  • DefaultTPCount — initial number of Take Profit levels.
  • DeviationPoints — maximum allowed execution deviation.
  • DefaultOneClickLot — initial OneClick Scalp volume.
  • DefaultTPSLRatio — initial TP/SL ratio.
  • EnableTPSLRatioLink — initial automatic Ratio state.

Trading protection

  • MaxSpreadPoints — maximum spread for market entry; 0 disables the limit.
  • CheckFreeMargin — checks available free margin.
  • MarginReservePercent — required additional free-margin reserve.
  • MaxRiskPerTradeMoney — maximum risk per trade; 0 disables the limit.
  • MaxDailyLossMoney — maximum daily loss; 0 disables the limit.
  • IncludeFloatingPnLInDailyLoss — includes floating P/L in the daily limit.
  • QuickActionScope — current symbol or all symbols for quick actions.

Automatic management

  • EnableAutoBreakeven — initial automatic breakeven state.
  • AutoBreakevenAfterTP — Take Profit number that activates breakeven.
  • AutoBreakevenOffsetPoints — optional offset from the entry price.
  • ReuseFirstTradeTPsForAddOns — reuses first-trade targets for additions.

Level display and templates

  • DefaultLevelDisplay — account currency, points or R.
  • SLLabelMergeTolerancePoints — tolerance for grouping nearby labels.
  • LevelTemplateSlot — initial template slot from 1 to 9.

Panel

  • PanelX and PanelY — panel position.
  • PanelForeground — primary text color.
  • AutoPanelTextColor — automatic text color selection.
  • BuyColor and SellColor — trading button colors.
  • StartPanelCollapsed — starts with the panel collapsed.
  • DefaultPanelLanguage — English or Russian interface.
  • StartPanelBackdrop — initial backdrop state.
  • PanelScalePercent — full panel scale from 75% to 150%.
  • PanelFontScalePercent — additional font scale.
  • PanelIconMode — automatic icons, symbols or text.

IMPORTANT

  • Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5 before placing orders.
  • Test new settings on a demo account first.
  • Check the symbol's minimum volume, volume step and broker stop-distance requirements.
  • Calculated volume can differ slightly from requested risk because it is rounded to the broker's valid volume step.
  • Virtual partial exits require the terminal to remain running.
  • SyncTrader is not a trading signal and does not guarantee financial results.
  • Trading financial markets involves risk.

Frequently asked questions

Does SyncTrader open trades automatically?
No. SyncTrader does not analyze the market, select direction or generate signals. In Risk Manager mode, an order is sent only after pressing PLACE ORDER. In OneClick Scalp mode, a market order is sent only after pressing BUY or SELL.

What is the difference between OneClick Scalp and Risk Manager?
OneClick Scalp provides instant fixed-lot entry without a predefined SL/TP. Risk Manager calculates volume from selected risk and prepares Entry, Stop Loss and up to four Take Profit levels before execution.

Why are the lines visible but no position has been opened?
The lines indicate a prepared trade plan. Adjust the levels and press PLACE ORDER. Any rejection reason is displayed in the panel status line and in the MetaTrader Experts tab.

How is trading volume calculated?
The calculation uses the Entry-to-Stop-Loss distance, selected monetary or balance-percentage risk and the symbol specification. Volume is rounded to the broker's valid volume step.

How many Take Profit levels are supported?
One to four. The closing percentage of every TP can be edited. The final TP receives the remaining percentage automatically, keeping the total at exactly 100%.

How does TP/SL Ratio work?
Ratio positions targets relative to the Entry-to-Stop-Loss distance. With Ratio 2.0, TP1 is 2R, TP2 is 3R, TP3 is 4R and TP4 is 5R. Automatic targets are recalculated when Stop Loss is moved.

Can I move an individual TP manually while Ratio is enabled?
Yes. A manually moved TP becomes fixed and is excluded from subsequent Ratio updates. The remaining automatic targets continue to recalculate.

How does automatic breakeven work?
Select the TP that should trigger breakeven and optionally set an offset in points. After that target is reached, SyncTrader moves the remaining position's SL to the entry area.

Why are several positions shown on a hedging account?
Each trade-plan part is opened as a separate position with its own Take Profit. This is normal hedging-account behavior.

How are multiple targets managed on a netting account?
MetaTrader keeps one combined position per symbol. Intermediate targets are executed by SyncTrader as virtual partial exits, while the final Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed at the broker.

Must the terminal remain running?
Yes, for virtual partial exits, automatic breakeven and program-side management. Server-side Stop Loss and the final Take Profit remain active at the broker.

What happens when I add to a position in the same direction?
When ReuseFirstTradeTPsForAddOns is enabled, the new part reuses the first trade's targets. Remaining volumes are recalculated while the active plan is retained.

What is stored in a Setup template?
Risk mode and value, TP count, closing percentages, Ratio, Auto BE and trading-level placement. Nine slots are available.

Why did ALL, WIN, LOSS or PEND not affect a manual trade?
Quick actions affect only positions and orders using the configured SyncMagicNumber. This protects other account trades.

What happens when the daily loss limit is reached?
SyncTrader blocks new managed entries. Existing positions are not closed automatically. A value of 0 disables the limit.

How can I resize the panel?
Set PanelScalePercent from 75 to 150. Buttons, spacing, backdrop and click areas are scaled together. PanelFontScalePercent can adjust text separately.

Are Windows HiDPI and macOS Retina supported?
Yes. The panel accounts for interface scaling. Manual panel scale, font scale and icon-mode options are available for uncommon configurations.

Does the free version send Telegram notifications?
No. SyncTrader Risk Manager is a standalone free utility without Telegram connectivity.

Does the utility guarantee trading results?
No. Direction, levels and risk are selected by the user. Trading financial markets involves risk.

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Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Alexey Mironov
24
Alexey Mironov 2026.08.04 06:18 
 

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Sergei Chertovskikh
291
Reply from developer Sergei Chertovskikh 2026.08.05 05:51
Alexey, спасибо за отзыв!
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