Correlation table for MT5

This indicator is fully user-adjustable, calculates corellation between all symbols, which you want.

Indicator is real-time updated and fully automated. 

You can adjust a lot of parameters.


Calculation Parameters

  • List of symbols: write all symbol, which you want to calculate, just separate them by comma
  • Calculated bars: amount of bars from which will be calculated
  • Time frame: time period of calculation
  • Used price: used price - 0 (CLOSE), 1 (OPEN), 2 (HIGH), 3 (LOW), 4 (MEDIAN), 5 (TYPICAL), 6 (WEIGHTENED)
  • Number of digits - how many digits use in result


Font and Position Parameters

  • Basic position: default is right upper chart corner
  • Font family: default Arial
  • font size: default is 10
  • Horizontal padding from window - distance between window border and text
  • Vertical padding from window - distance between window border and text
  • Width between text
  • Height between text


Color Parameters

  • Positive correlation - number defined by user from which is correlation taken as positive
  • Negative correlation - number defined by user from which is correlation taken as negative
  • Symbol color - color of symbols taken into correlation and displayed in header
  • Color of positive correlation
  • Color of negative correlation
  • Default color of correlation value


