Correlation table for MT5
- Utilities
- Radim Kucera
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is fully user-adjustable, calculates corellation between all symbols, which you want.
Indicator is real-time updated and fully automated.
You can adjust a lot of parameters.
Calculation Parameters
- List of symbols: write all symbol, which you want to calculate, just separate them by comma
- Calculated bars: amount of bars from which will be calculated
- Time frame: time period of calculation
- Used price: used price - 0 (CLOSE), 1 (OPEN), 2 (HIGH), 3 (LOW), 4 (MEDIAN), 5 (TYPICAL), 6 (WEIGHTENED)
- Number of digits - how many digits use in result
Font and Position Parameters
- Basic position: default is right upper chart corner
- Font family: default Arial
- font size: default is 10
- Horizontal padding from window - distance between window border and text
- Vertical padding from window - distance between window border and text
- Width between text
- Height between text
Color Parameters
- Positive correlation - number defined by user from which is correlation taken as positive
- Negative correlation - number defined by user from which is correlation taken as negative
- Symbol color - color of symbols taken into correlation and displayed in header
- Color of positive correlation
- Color of negative correlation
- Default color of correlation value