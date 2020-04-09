Correlation table for MT5

This indicator is fully user-adjustable, calculates corellation between all symbols, which you want.

Indicator is real-time updated and fully automated.

You can adjust a lot of parameters.





Calculation Parameters

List of symbols: write all symbol, which you want to calculate, just separate them by comma

Calculated bars: amount of bars from which will be calculated

Time frame: time period of calculation

Used price: used price - 0 (CLOSE), 1 (OPEN), 2 (HIGH), 3 (LOW), 4 (MEDIAN), 5 (TYPICAL), 6 (WEIGHTENED)

Number of digits - how many digits use in result





Font and Position Parameters

Basic position: default is right upper chart corner

Font family: default Arial

font size: default is 10



Horizontal padding from window - distance between window border and text

Vertical padding from window - distance between window border and text

Width between text

Height between text





Color Parameters

Positive correlation - number defined by user from which is correlation taken as positive

Negative correlation - number defined by user from which is correlation taken as negative

Symbol color - color of symbols taken into correlation and displayed in header

Color of positive correlation

Color of negative correlation

Default color of correlation value



