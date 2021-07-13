Elliott Wave False Breakout Stochastic

False Breakout Stochastic to be used with our Elliott Wave Indicator as part of the overall strategy on trading the 5th wave.

As we cannot upload multiple files, we have listed this separately.

False Breakout Stochastic is best used as a confirmation tool rather than the sole signal indicator

The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading Strategy.

The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple timeframes

You can find the main Elliott Wave Indicator here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44034







