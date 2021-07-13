Elliott Wave False Breakout Stochastic

4

False Breakout Stochastic to be used with our Elliott Wave Indicator as part of the overall strategy on trading the 5th wave.
As we cannot upload multiple files, we have listed this separately.

False Breakout Stochastic is best used as a confirmation tool rather than the sole signal indicator

The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading Strategy.

The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple timeframes

You can find the main Elliott Wave Indicator here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44034



Reviews 3
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.06.18 16:57 
 

Good supplement indicator than can be used as confirmation for swing trades.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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The xBrat Algo
Paul Bratby
Indicators
Think of an Experienced Traders’ Brain as a blueprint for a trading algorithm. Then the desire to keep charts as clutter free as possible. What you see below is a blueprint of Paul Bratby’s thought process but even he admits, he is getting too old to focus on all of these! • 9 Decision Points before Paul considers grading the trade a 3* trade • Then another special Decision Point will make it a 4* trade • Another for 5* trade • And Finally, a total of 12 Decision Points being correct before he
Oscillator 5 35
Paul Bratby
Indicators
5/35 Oscillator to be used with our Elliott Wave Indicator as part of the overall strategy on trading the 5th wave. The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading Strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple timeframes You can find the main Elliott Wave Indicator here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44034
FREE
Elliot Wave Indicator
Paul Bratby
Indicators
Elliott Wave Indicator Perfect for trading Stocks, Futures, Forex & Crypto The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple time-frames. By subscribing to this indicator, you will get: Automatic Elliott Wave Count Elliott Wave Isolation High Probability Pull Back Zones Special 5-35 Oscillator 6/4 Moving Average High and Low's for trade entry and management Automate
RollerCoaster
Paul Bratby
Indicators
Roller Coaster Perfect for trading Stocks, Futures, Commodities and Currencies The Roller Coaster is a Stochastic MACD Cross with Special EMA Points of Control for both Long and Short Trades. Our algorithm works everything out behind the scenes, keeping your chart clean. Read more about the inner workings here ==>  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734074 With the lease of our indicator, you will have access to: Entry Price Stop Loss Price Trade Management using  Stochastic/MACD Cross Traili
Auto Harmonic Pattern Recognition
Paul Bratby
Indicators
With the purchase of the   Auto-Harmonic Pattern Recognition Trading Software for MT4 , you will have access to: The Auto Harmonic Pattern recognition software is designed to take the heavy lifting out of a traders Harmonic trading strategy. The Software automatically Identifies and Projects Harmonic Pattern Completion Zones for the 6 most trade-able Harmonic Patterns.  If the Pattern Completes in the projected zone, then there is a high probability of the resulting trade being successful. Pleas
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.06.18 16:57 
 

Good supplement indicator than can be used as confirmation for swing trades.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 03:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.07.14 16:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Paul Bratby
3576
Reply from developer Paul Bratby 2021.07.16 13:49
Hi, Appreciate all feedback, however, as explained in the description, this indicator forms as part of our Elliott Wave Indicator Suite.
However, as we cannot upload 3 files into 1 market listing, we had to create this separate listing for it.
We 100% agree that you should not take Stochastic crossover as a sole signal. In this instance, its used (along with our 5/35 Oscillator) to confirm if a 4th wave is a valid entry point to trade the 5th wave.
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