Simple lines synchronisation for MT4
- Utilities
-
Fedor ArkhipovMy applications in the market:
Simple panel EA plus MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36403
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 15 December 2021
This indicator copies graphical objects (vertical lines, horizontal lines, text labels, fibo and etc.)
from master chart to other charts.
It's makes technical analyses more simple.
- Show label - show label on the Master chart, where you draw graphical objects to copy;
- Font size - font size of label;
- Type of synchronisation - type of synchronisation
- Copy text - on/off copy of text objects
- Copy labels - on/off copy of labels objects
- Copy arrows - on/off copy of arrows objects
- Copy vertical lines - on/off copy of vertical lines
- Copy horizontal - lines on/off copy of horizontal lines
- Copy trend lines - on/off copy of trend lines
- Copy rectangles - on/off copy of rectangles
Also you may off copy of objects if you change name of object and remove standard title.
For example remove word "text" from text object.
Please note, synchronisation works with same trade pair.
good work