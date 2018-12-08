Simple lines synchronisation for MT4

This indicator copies graphical objects (vertical lines, horizontal lines, text labels, fibo and etc.)

from master chart to other charts.



For example, you can copy lines from the chart GBPUSD with period H1 to chart GBPUSD with period M15.

It's makes technical analyses more simple.

Show label - show label on the Master chart, where you draw graphical objects to copy;

- show label on the Master chart, where you draw graphical objects to copy; Font size - font size of label;

- font size of label; Type of synchronisation - type of synchronisation

- type of synchronisation Copy text - on/off copy of text objects



- on/off copy of text objects Copy labels - on/off copy of labels objects

- on/off copy of labels objects Copy arrows - on/off copy of arrows objects

- on/off copy of arrows objects Copy vertical lines - on/off copy of vertical lines



- on/off copy of vertical lines Copy horizontal - lines on/off copy of horizontal lines

- lines on/off copy of horizontal lines Copy trend line s - on/off copy of trend lines

s - on/off copy of trend lines Copy rectangles - on/off copy of rectangles



Also you may off copy of objects if you change name of object and remove standard title.

For example remove word "text" from text object.

Please note, synchronisation works with same trade pair.



See my other products for trading

