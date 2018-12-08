Simple lines synchronisation for MT4

5

This indicator copies graphical objects (vertical lines, horizontal lines, text labels, fibo and etc.)

from master chart to other charts.

 For example, you can copy lines from the chart GBPUSD with period H1 to chart GBPUSD with period M15.

It's makes technical analyses more simple.

  • Show label - show label on the Master chart, where you draw graphical objects to copy;
  • Font size - font size of label;
  • Type of synchronisation - type of synchronisation
  • Copy text - on/off copy of text objects
  • Copy labels - on/off copy of labels objects
  • Copy arrows - on/off copy of arrows objects
  • Copy vertical lines - on/off copy of vertical lines
  • Copy horizontal - lines on/off copy of horizontal lines
  • Copy trend lines - on/off copy of trend lines
  • Copy rectangles - on/off copy of rectangles

Also you may off copy of objects if you change name of object and remove standard title.
For example remove word "text" from text object.

Please note, synchronisation works with same trade pair.

See my other products for trading

Reviews 6
Osama Echchakery
21257
Osama Echchakery 2023.11.28 19:02 
 

good work

nlr
35
nlr 2021.06.13 20:04 
 

Thank you for providing such a useful tool. Great coder!

Jessy
174
Jessy 2019.08.22 14:32 
 

Отличный индикатор, очень удобно пользоваться, отдельное спасибо за функцию синхронизации!

Recommended products
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
FiboFanSemiauto
Aleksandr Butkov
Utilities
Advisor-assistant for those who like trading on Fibonacci levels. Automatically finds manually plotted Fibonacci Lines on the chart, and opens an order when the levels are broken. The Expert Advisor has 4 customizable levels and the ability to turn them off as unnecessary. Parameters:   Lot - order volume (lot);   Requote - price slippage;   Magic - individual number for all EA orders, works only with own orders;   Name Fibo - set initial name of Fibonacci lines;       Level parameters are ide
FREE
Automatic Fibonacci Pivots
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. The key Fibonacci pivot levels, drawn for you automatically every day, on any timeframe. Automatic Fibonacci Pivots calculates the daily support and resistance from the Fibonacci sequence and plots them clean on your chart: the daily pivot, S1/S2/S3 below and R1/R2/R3 above. These are the price zones where the market tends to react, bounce or break, and now you see them without drawing a single line. What it does: - Daily Fibonacci pivot levels (pivot, S1/S2/S3, R1/R2/R3), updated
FREE
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Utilities
AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT4 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
Pivot Point MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
Price Ray MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4 (2)
Utilities
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
Inversion Indicator MT4
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
-- Simple but effective. Inversion Indicator -  What is it? A trend-following overlay indicator that combines SuperTrend logic with exponential curve technology. It detects trend direction, draws a dynamic channel on the chart, and sends real-time alerts when the trend reverses. How does it work? The indicator calculates an exponential baseline using ATR and a SuperTrend factor. When price closes above or below this baseline, a trend reversal is confirmed. A green arrow marks the start of a
FREE
Major Support and Resistance Indicator
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Indicators
This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
FREE
Elsna Color Zones MT4
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
This MQL4 code is a custom indicator that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown: Purpose: Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price. Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance. Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor . Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled. Each rectangle extends into the future for a specified
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
FX Gambit
Boyan Atanassov
Utilities
Zenner Trading Presents FX Gambit Streaming Live on YouTube:  https://youtu.be/rD9bCSxypio FX Gambit is an Adaptive, Market Neutral, Dual MT4 based Parallel Launch Automated Trading System, designed to respond to all directional combinations and permutations of the market, and still produce a Net Positive Outcome. There are 2 instances of MT4 with 2 charts in each. The LONG LEG of the HEDGE is in the left chart and the SHORT LEG on the right. The two MT4 instances exchange current market BID
FREE
Auto double push limited
Yasunao Koyama
Utilities
Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
FREE
BeST Classic Pivot Points
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
FREE
Auto Fibonacci Re
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Utilities
Overview Auto Fibonacci EA is a professional trading tool designed to automatically detect swing points and draw Fibonacci retracement levels on your charts. This indicator helps traders identify potential support and resistance zones based on the golden ratio principles. Key Features Automatic Swing Detection Intelligent algorithm identifies swing high and swing low points automatically Customizable swing detection sensitivity (SwingBars parameter) Works on all timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Mr Beast Analize
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
5 (2)
Utilities
Descripción del Asesor Experto "Mr. Beast Analyze" Nombre del Robot: Mr. Beast Analyze Descripción General: El Asesor Experto (EA) Mr. Beast Analyze está diseñado para proporcionar una visión completa y detallada del mercado a través de la visualización de información clave en la pantalla de MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Aunque el EA no realiza operaciones automáticamente, ofrece una amplia gama de datos útiles y gráficos que pueden ayudar a los operadores a tomar decisiones informadas. El EA se enfoca en
FREE
Clever Trend Swing Levels
Carlos Forero
4.22 (9)
Indicators
Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
FREE
SX Supply Demand Zones MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicators
SX Supply Demand Zones accurately identifies and draws high-probability Supply and Demand zones using a sophisticated algorithm. Unlike traditional indicators that clutter your chart, this indicator is designed with a focus on performance and a clean user experience. New Unique Feature: Interactive Legend System What truly sets this indicator apart from everything else is the Interactive Control Legend. You have a professional dashboard directly on your chart that allows you to: Show/Hide: Ins
FREE
Naked chart MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Utilities
One button. One click. A naked chart. MT5 version You've drawn everything. Trend lines, Fibonacci, rectangles, zones, arrows... Your chart looks like a modern art canvas. Beautiful — but you can't see the price anymore. NAKED CHART solves this in one click. Click once → all drawings instantly disappear Click again → everything comes back, exactly as you left it Indicators are untouched — only your drawings are hidden Draggable button — place it wherever you want on the chart No settings. No com
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Lisek Waves
Darius Hans Lischka
4 (1)
Indicators
Search for an entry with low risk for trading by Lisek Waves Indicator. Using Lisek Waves Indicator can improve your trading performance. In it’s simplest form, this trading tool make it easy to s earch for an entry with low risk   and to manage your trade and risk. Lisek Wave analysis is based on the notion that markets follow specific patterns called waves which are the result of a natural rhythm of crowd psychology that exists in all markets. You can avoid the loss from taking trades that are
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171227?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT app
FREE
CandleStick Scanner for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
Utilities
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a   lite version   of  CandleStick Factory for MT4   . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628 How it works Yo
FREE
FiboPlusMultiTFDemo
Sergey Malysh
Utilities
A ready-made multitimeframe trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol. Demo version - calculation of the last 390 bars is not performed. Advantages Determines the trend direction based on a complex of 14 indicators ( Cx ), extremums of ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I ) Displaying the values of 14 indicators comprising the trend direction ( Cx ) Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels View the plo
FREE
Resistance and Support Levels
David Muriithi
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the Support and resistances levels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free!  Get the new and improved version here:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY Parameters Time-frame  -> T
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Eagle Local Trade Copier
Giovanni Bengalis
Utilities
Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4  is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave ter
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
More from author
Simple lines synchronisation
Fedor Arkhipov
4.7 (10)
Utilities
This indicator copies graphical objects (vertical lines, horizontal lines, text labels, fibo and etc.) from master chart to other charts.  For example, you can copy lines from the chart GBPUSD with period H1 to chart GBPUSD with period M15. It's makes technical analyses more simple. Show label - show label on the Master chart, where you draw graphical objects to copy; Font size - font size of label; Type of synchronisation - type of synchronisation Copy text - on/off copy of text objects Copy la
FREE
Simple panel EA
Fedor Arkhipov
4.94 (17)
Utilities
This is a simple panel EA for one-click trading. Unlike the standard panel, it features the Close all button for closing all orders on the current symbol, as well as the ability to enter the stop loss and take profit values before opening an order. The EA distinguishes its orders from others, therefore, the magic number must be specified in the panel settings. The panel is able to take screenshots when opening and closing deals to allow further analysis of the signals for opening/closing orders.
FREE
Simple panel EA plus
Fedor Arkhipov
4.76 (17)
Utilities
Simple Panel EA Plus — The Ultimate One-Click Trading Assistant Simple Panel EA Plus is a professional trading utility designed for lightning-fast execution and surgical risk management. It transforms manual trading into a precise process by automating lot calculations and order management directly from your chart. Demo version   |   User manual    |  Contact me for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found Core Features: 1. Professional Risk Management (Auto-Lot) Flexible
Simple panel EA plus MT5
Fedor Arkhipov
5 (5)
Utilities
Simple Panel EA Plus — The Ultimate One-Click Trading Assistant Simple Panel EA Plus is a professional trading utility designed for lightning-fast execution and surgical risk management. It transforms manual trading into a precise process by automating lot calculations and order management directly from your chart. Demo version   |  User manual   |  Contact me for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found Core Features: 1. Professional Risk Management (Auto-Lot) Flexible R
Filter:
Oleg Savelev
235
Oleg Savelev 2026.04.12 13:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2026.04.14 06:48
Значит копируется очень много графических объектов. Это не зависит от моей утилиты, у меня код оптимизирован.
Osama Echchakery
21257
Osama Echchakery 2023.11.28 19:02 
 

good work

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2023.11.28 19:11
Very thanks for feedback!
nlr
35
nlr 2021.06.13 20:04 
 

Thank you for providing such a useful tool. Great coder!

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.06.13 20:05
You're welcome!
AlexSuprun
27
AlexSuprun 2021.04.05 21:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.04.05 21:59
Very thanks for feedback!
Abir Pathak
55436
Abir Pathak 2020.10.25 11:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fedor Arkhipov
84590
Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2020.10.25 12:09
Very thanks for feedback!
Jessy
174
Jessy 2019.08.22 14:32 
 

Отличный индикатор, очень удобно пользоваться, отдельное спасибо за функцию синхронизации!

Reply to review