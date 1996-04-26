Volume Profile Multi Period Profile MT4


Volume Profile 

Stop guessing where the real money traded. See it.

Volume Profile — multi-mode, multi-profile, with POC / Value Area / Peaks & Valleys drawn directly on your chart.

Most volume tools dump a histogram at the bottom of your screen and make you guess which price level actually carried the volume. Volume Profile puts the volume where the price is — on the chart, at the price levels where money actually changed hands. You see the value area, the control point, the rejection tails, and the accumulation zones. No guessing, no eyeballing.

What you see

  • POC (Point of Control) line — the single price level with the most traded volume in the profile. The market's own fair price for that range.
  • Value Area (VAH / VAL) — the price band where 70% of the volume traded (configurable — 70%, 80%, any %). Outside the value area = price extremes where volume was thin and reversals are likely.
  • Profile bars — horizontal volume bars drawn at each price level, so you instantly see where money clustered and where it didn't.
  • Peaks & Valleys (toggleable) — local maxima and minima of the volume curve, marked as support/resistance shelf levels. The levels the market often bounces off.
  • Profile outline (toggleable) — clean outer envelope around the profile for traders who prefer minimal visuals.
  • Up to 10 simultaneous profiles on the same chart — see how volume shifted across the last 10 days, weeks, or custom windows.

7 profile modes — one indicator, every workflow

Mode What it does Use case
Visible Range Profiles exactly the bars you see on screen Quick read of the current price action
Start Date → Now Profiles from a chosen date to the current bar Track accumulation since an earnings/news event
Date → Date Profiles a fixed historical window Backtest volume behavior around past events
Bar Count Profiles the last N bars Fixed-window analysis without date math
Trading Session Profiles only bars inside your session hours Day traders — exclude overnight noise
Multi-Profile (Fixed) Up to 10 profiles, Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly See volume migration across periods
Multi-Profile (Time Range) Up to 10 profiles, each on a custom time range Custom session windows,.daily or weekly intraday study

Why this pays for itself?

  • Find the fair price the market agreed on. POC is where most volume changed hands — that's the level institutions defend. Price reacts at POC, and now you know where it is before the reaction, not after.
  • Spot rejection before it confirms. Price spikes outside the Value Area (VAH/VAL)? That move usually reverts. The Value Area bands make the rejection visible at a glance.
  • Trade with the shelves. Peaks and valleys in the volume curve act as price shelves — support below, resistance above. Same logic institutions use, on your MT4 chart.
  • Compare volume across periods. With up to 10 profiles on the same chart, you see whether the buyers are actually committing further or just defending yesterday's level. That's the difference between a trend and a trap.
  • Stop guessing with bottom-panel histograms. A histogram tells you "a lot traded." Volume Profile tells you "a lot traded at this exact price." That's the difference.

Inputs you control

Profile mode & window:

Profile mode (7 modes), lookback days, bar count, start date, end date, session hours, multi-profile time window (HH:MM to HH:MM)

Multi-profile:

Interval (Daily/Weekly/Monthly/Quarterly/Yearly), max profiles shown (up to 10)

Calculation:

Price step (tick size), Value Area % (default 70), bin width, max price levels, minimum volume % threshold

Display — position & color:

Profile side (left/right), width, max history bars loaded, profile color, Value Area color, POC bar color, POC line color, peak color, valley color

Display — lines:

Show POC line (on/off), show outer outline (on/off), outline minimum volume %, show peaks & valleys (on/off), line width

Setup time: 90 seconds

  1. Attach to chart
  2. Pick profile mode (defaults to Visible Range — works immediately)
  3. Set price step to match your symbol (one-time per symbol: forex ~0.0001, indices ~0.1)
  4. Set Value Area % (default 70 — leave it unless you have a reason)
  5. Read the chart — POC line, Value Area, peaks/valleys all on by default

No DLL. No external files. Drop the .ex4 in your indicators folder and run.

Why this Volume Profile, not the free ones on Market

Free MT4 volume profile indicators usually give you one mode (visible range only), one profile at a time, no peaks/valleys, no session filtering, no multi-period. You're left doing the date math, the session math, the "where did the volume migrate" math — all in your head.

This one gives you:

Feature Free MT4 Volume Profiles This Volume Profile
Visible Range profile Sometimes
Start-Date → Now Rare
Date → Date backtest Rare
Bar Count Rare
Session-only filter Rare
Multi-profile (up to 10) Almost never
Multi-period (D/W/M/Q/Y) Never
Custom multi-profile time range Never
POC line + Value Area bands Sometimes
Peaks & valleys as S/R shelves Never
Profile outline Rare
No DLL crash risk

Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 only · All timeframes · All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities, commodities)

Limitations (so you know before you buy)

  • Price step must match your symbol's tick size or profile bars won't align to real prices. One-time setup per symbol.
  • Up to 10 concurrent profiles in multi-profile modes — enough for almost any workflow, but if you need 50 micro-profiles on one chart, this isn't the tool.
  • POC / VAH / VAL / peaks / valleys drawn as chart objects (lines and bars). For traders who want only a single bottom-panel histogram, this is more visual — not less.
  • Doesn't draw a VWAP line — POC is shown explicitly, but VWAP is not rendered as a separate line. If you want VWAP on the same chart, see my VWAP indicator (sold separately) — they pair cleanly.
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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