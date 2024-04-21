TwoMA Crosses

5

TwoMA Crosses indicator displays arrows based on whether the short term moving average crosses above or below the long term moving average.

A moving average doesn't predict price direction. Instead, it defines the current direction. Despite this, investors use moving averages to filter out the noise.

Traders and investors tend to use the EMA indicator, especially in a highly volatile market because it’s more sensitive to price changes than the SMA.


Download for FREE TwoMA Crosses EA from the first comment in comments section.


ADVANTAGES

  • Shows the prevailing trend perfectly.
  • Enables a trader to ride the trend without any kind of dilemma.
  • Simple system to follow.

PARAMETERS

  • "Settings for faster MA1"
  • FastPeriod = 8;
  • MA_METHOD = MODE_EMA            
  • MA_PRICE = PRICE_CLOSE
  • "Settings for slower MA2"
  • SlowPeriod = 20;
  • MA_METHOD = MODE_EMA           
  • MA_PRICE = PRICE_CLOSE
  • AlertOn - enable alerts.
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts.
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications.

    Using TwoMA Crosses indicator ensures that a trade is taken only after clear validation of the trend.

    If you have any questions, do not hesitate to ask.


    If you ever wondered how to trade with 2MA successfully you can learn from my indicator Forex Trend Commander where a special bonus is included "Secret Trading System" How To Trade Successfully Using ONLY Two Moving Averages (2 MA).


    Reviews 1
    Leonid Shamis
    298
    Leonid Shamis 2025.09.14 22:31 
     

    Very good indicator!!!

    Recommended products
    TrendBite MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TrendBite v1.5 - Professional Trend Tracking Indicator Developer: 8aLt4 Version: 1.5 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Overview TrendBite v1.5 is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect trend changes in the market and provide investors with clear buy-sell signals. Based on the Bollinger Bands algorithm, this tool accurately captures trend reversals and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.  Key Features  Trend Detection Automatic Trend Analysis: Instantly detects upw
    FREE
    HMA Trend
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.59 (69)
    Indicators
    A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
    FREE
    TurboTrend
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Overview Of Free But Advance Product Turbo Trend is a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify and act on market trends. It leverages a combination of advanced moving averages and volume analysis to provide clear signals for trend direction. Turbo Trend simplifies decision-making by categorizing market conditions into three distinct states: Uptrend , Downtrend , and Neutral Trend, using easily distinguishable color-coded lines and candle highlights. Would you like to have EA based on
    FREE
    Free automatic fibonacci
    Tonny Obare
    4.67 (49)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    SchaffTrendCycle indicator
    Etsushi Ishizuka
    Indicators
    What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
    FREE
    Averages in histogram
    Meysam Ghasemi
    Indicators
    ............................................hi................................................ .........................its a simple indicator of movings ............................ .........................a diffrent show of moving averages.......................... ...............can select period , shift , mode and applied price.................. ............many traders use movings for find market movement................. ...........................it can helpfull for finding trends.......
    FREE
    AIS MT4 Indicator 5 All Inclusive Set
    AIRAT SAFIN
    Indicators
    AIS MT4 INDICATOR 5 ALL INCLLUSIVE SET !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ATTENTION ! LIMITATION OF FREE OFFER PERIOD IS IMPLICIT ! !   ! CONFIRMATION 2024-08-20 20:00                           ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GUIDE CHAPTER 1 IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> THIS INDICATOR IS ONE OF THE SERIES OF NEW AIS INDICATORS AIS MT4 INDICATOR 1 =ADVANCED CLASSIC= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 2 =MULTIFRAMES= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 3 =LINES= AIS M
    FREE
    Cart Indicator
    Akira Egashira
    Indicators
    This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
    FREE
    Stat Monitor 4
    Sergei Linskii
    Indicators
    Stat Monitor is a good information indicator. Benefits of the indicator: The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. The indicator provides useful information. Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 5 I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
    FREE
    TPX Heiken Ashi
    TPX
    Indicators
    Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
    FREE
    Moving Average Timeframe
    THE FWA COMPANY
    Indicators
    THIS FREE INDICATOR ALLOWS YOU TO SET THE TIMEFRAME OF THE MA YOU WANT ON YOUR CHART For example, it's very useful if you want to trade the H4 200 SMA using a lower timeframe chart, to identify price reactions such as reversals, Wyckoff schematics, etc. ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Moving averages are popular technical indicators used to identify trends, support and resistance leve
    FREE
    Power Trend Free
    Yurij Kozhevnikov
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
    FREE
    WFx Hull Moving Average
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    Indicators
    The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull from 2005, one of the most fast-moving Average, reduce lag and easy to use to identify Trend for both Short & Long term. This Indicator is built based on exact formula of Hull Moving Average with 3 phases of calculation: Calculate Weighted Moving Average (WMA_01) with period n/2 & (WMA_02) with period n Calculate RAW-HMA: RAW-HMA  = 2 * WMA_01(n/2) - WMA_02(n) Weighted Moving Average with period sqrt(n) of RAW HMA HMA = WMA (RAW-HMA, sqrt(n)
    FREE
    TrailingStop MA 4
    Andrej Nikitin
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
    FREE
    VR Donchian
    Vladimir Pastushak
    4.87 (15)
    Indicators
    The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
    FREE
    MTF Heiken Ashi MA
    Brian Lillard
    Indicators
    MTF Heiken Ashi MA is a multiple timeframe Heiken Ashi & Moving Average indicator. Fully customizable for advanced & unique Heiken Ashi & Moving Average calculations. Key Features Modified appearance and appeal from the traditional using only H eiken Ashi MA bodies. MTF Higher or lower timeframes available making this it great for trends and scalping. There are many settings that can be non-repaint for signals at a new bar and at bar 0. Inputs Timeframe  = PERIOD_CURRENT - timeframe of Moving
    FREE
    RSI Divergence MT4 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In the dynamic financial markets, identifying trend reversal signals is essential for effective trading. The RSI Divergence Scanner is designed to help you detect RSI divergence signals across various currency pairs and timeframes accurately and efficiently. See more MT5 version at:    R
    FREE
    OrderBlock TS Roman
    Vladislav Vlastovskii
    3.8 (5)
    Indicators
    Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
    FREE
    Dynamic Double Moving Averages
    Aleksandr Kononov
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Moving averages change on the move. The indicator automatically selects the period for calculating moving averages. The more directional the movement, the longer the averaging period. When the trend slows down, the period of the moving averages decreases and they become faster. This allows you to react faster to a trend change.  The indicator works well in a trend or at a trend reversal point. In the sideways direction, the indicator can be used the other way around, for example, when a fast m
    FREE
    Tmcd
    Shaheen Hassanali
    Indicators
    The Tmcd is a very smooth oscillator and a good indicator of trend. It has a noise filter built in which shows sideways markets and it can also show the beginning of a trend. It works on any symbol from Forex to commodities as well as crypto currencies. It does not require a change of settings. The default settings are fine. The use of it can be varied and I recommend it is be used in conjunction with other indicators. The indicator is free for use and your review will be appreciated. Join my T
    FREE
    Crossover MA Histogram
    Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
    Indicators
    The Cossover MA Histogram indicator is a simple tool showing the trend based on crossover of moving averages. Simply specify two mobving averages and addicional parameters like MA method and Applied price. When fast MA is above slow MA the histogram is green, indicating an uptrend. When MA fast is below MA slow the histogram is red, indicating an downtrend.
    FREE
    DR IDR for all sessions
    Chi Chun Ho
    4.93 (15)
    Indicators
    Updates 9/12/2023 - If you are looking for the Spock EA, I don't sell it anymore. DM me for more info. 24/10/2023  -  Check out my other products. Starting to roll out some EAs & indicators based on this range. Currently there is no MT5 version. I am using MT4 myself. So I will spend my time mostly to develop more extensive stats for the Stats version and maybe even an EA. But I might  develop a MT5 version. All depends on the demand. Meaning, the more people request it, the bigger the chan
    FREE
    TSO Adaptive Moving Average
    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    Indicators
    The Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), created by Perry Kaufman, is a moving average variation designed to have low sensitivity to market noise and volatility combined with minimal lag for trend detection. These characteristics make it ideal for identifying the overall market trend, time turning points and filtering price movements. A detailed analysis of the calculations to determine the AMA can be found in MetaTrader 5 Help ( https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/indicators/trend_indicators
    FREE
    SFT Simple Trend Oscillator
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicators
    Trend directional oscillator with additional flat filtering It helps to quickly navigate when changing the direction of price movement and is painted in the appropriate color You can conduct trend and counter trend trade It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Not redrawn; Flat filtering - when the histogram is in the yellow zone; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all
    FREE
    Adjustable Price Channel MT4
    Dmitry Timin
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    APriceChannel is a modification of the standard Price_Channel indicator. The EA draws 2 levels - the upper level shows the price High for the specified period of time, the lower level shows the price Low for the same period. In addition to the period, you can set vertical offset in points to widen the channel up and down. This prevents false breakouts of current support/resistance levels. Inputs Period - time period in bars - the number of bars to calculate the price High/Low. Offset up and dow
    FREE
    Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
    FXsolutions
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
    FREE
    GS spread
    Aleksander Gladkov
    Indicators
    The indicator calculates the current spread for each tick using the formula Spread=(ASK-BID)/Point. Schedule of changes in the boundaries spread over the timeframe displayed in a separate window from the date of accession of the indicator. Two lines corresponding to the minimum and maximum spread values are displayed. The indicator window is self-adjusted according to the minimum and maximum values from the moment of launch. The minimum and maximum values for the entire period of the indicator o
    FREE
    The Sextet
    Naim El Hajj
    4 (3)
    Indicators
    The Sextet  is an MT4 indicator that displays 6 levels of Moving Averages, where the second is the moving average of the first, the third of the second, and so on. It gives a signal when all the moving average levels align in order. Get a Free Sextet EA, and read discussions about using The Sextet Indicator on Forex Factory: The Sextet EA @ Forex Factory Check out the  The Sextet Scalper Pro  for a more elaborate scalping strategy also with  Free EA . Key Features: Is a Moving Average of a Movin
    FREE
    Velvet RVI
    Kevin Peter Abate
    Indicators
    Velvet RVI is intended for use with the Velvet advanced ordering layer.  It is based on the algorithm for the Relative Vigor Index, provided by Investopedia here . All of the data it displays is accurate and verified against the internal API function iRVI, when it is detected by the ordering layer.  In order to place orders with the Velvet RVI indicator, the ordering layer must be installed and running.  Ordering from the Velvet RVI indicator requires that "Velvet Ordering Layer" ( found here ),
    FREE
    Trendline indicator
    David Muriithi
    2 (1)
    Indicators
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (150)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicators
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (101)
    Indicators
    Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (74)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicators
    CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.73 (15)
    Indicators
    3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Apollo SR Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    Indicators
    New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicators
    Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicators
    M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicators
    This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicators
    Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    Indicators
    RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (29)
    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.62 (37)
    Indicators
    FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
    Market Structure Patterns MT4
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    5 (17)
    Indicators
    Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
    TPSproTREND PrO
    Roman Podpora
    4.69 (26)
    Indicators
    TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
    Katana Scalper Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SOLD OUT & SPECIAL YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The $35 Special Encore Sale is now LIVE! The first 10 copies sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, the $35 Early Bird Price is extended until Dec 31, 2025! Year-End Price: $35 (Until Dec 31, 23:59) From Jan 2026: $59 ~ (Step-by-step increase) Regular Price: $499 (Planned) Update: Mobile Push Notifications Smart notifications based on your specific settings. Never miss a signal again, even when you're away from your PC! ️ Key Features 1.
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (34)
    Indicators
    Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
    Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
    More from author
    ProTrading Arrow
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    "THE ULTIMATE TRADING SECRET - UNLOCK PROFITS FAST!" A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Most traders waste months chasing strategies and endless charts - only to miss opportunities and second-guess themselves. Here’s the secret: You don’t need to struggle. You don’t need years of training. All you need is the right tool - one that shows you exactly when to buy and sell, every single time. Introducing ProTrad
    Pinbar MT5
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicators
    Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
    FREE
    BB Engulfing Bar V2 MT5
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicators
    The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
    FREE
    DayTradingArrow v1
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    "IF YOU'RE LOOKING UNIQUE TRADING INDICATOR… AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE… YOU'VE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!" Additional bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Successful traders can turn any not-so-good trading system into a profitable one by using proper money management! With two built-in systems DayTradingArrow v1 generates a high percentage of successful trades. The indicator gives an incredible advantage to stay on the safe side of the market by anyone who uses it. B
    Inside Bar Indicator MT5
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicators
    This   inside bar indicator MT5  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT5 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar   is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs Settings for MA; AlertOn
    FREE
    TrendReverting PRO v24
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicators
    The indicator defines the buy and sell arrows with high performance and consistent results. Suitable for trend trading or following the trend.  New Year's Discount 40% Automatic analysis of market opportunities ; Help traders   earn more from their investments; Never repaints, recalculates or backpaints signals; This is FREE   demo   version of the indicator and works only on   "GBPUSD  M15, M30" .   The demo version does not work on SUFFIX OR PREFIX brokers ! Trend Reversing PRO   All other de
    FREE
    Trend Reverting PRO
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    4.37 (19)
    Indicators
    "SIGNALS FOLLOWING THE TREND PRECISION!" " A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. " Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! A secret system built as an automatic indicator based on unique knowledge inspired by famous traders. The system uses the unique smart adaptable algorithm to overcome the difficulties of analysis and trading. All trade is protected by a stop loss to minimize possible drawdowns. Using the indicator with a professional money managemen
    BB Engulfing Bar V2
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    4.57 (7)
    Indicators
    The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
    FREE
    Best Support Resistance Indicator MT4
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicators
    Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision. The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions.  The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to
    FREE
    PinBarV1
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    2 (1)
    Indicators
    Pin bar pattern is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs MinimumTailPips- Minimum size of Tail in pips; TailBodyCandle- means how many times Tail grea
    FREE
    Outside Bar MT4
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar. So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts. Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a be
    FREE
    Inside Bar Indicator MT4
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    4.89 (9)
    Indicators
    This inside bar indicator MT4  is suitable if you are doing inside bar trading. So what this MT4 inside bar indicator does is identifies inside bars for you as they form on your charts. Inside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher low and lower high compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar. With, a lesser time frame like the 1 hour chart, daily inside bar chart will sometimes appears to be similar to a triangle pattern. Inputs AlertOn - enable alerts Emai
    FREE
    Three Soldiers
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.  The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.  It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets. Inputs AlertOn   - en
    FREE
    ADX Crosses Signals
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    The indicator provides buy and sell signals on the charts every time ADX DI- and DI+ crosses each other. Blue arrow for uptrend (DI+>DI-). Red arrow for downtrend (DI->DI+). This technical analysis tool can be applied to various trading strategies.  The   ADX Crosses Signals Indicator   is based on the Average Directional Index Metatrader Indicator. The ADX is a lagging indicator, meaning that a trend must already be established before the index can generate its signal. Inputs PERIOD; AlertOn  
    FREE
    MACD Arrows indicator
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    Indicators
    MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
    FREE
    BB Engulfing Bar
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    3.6 (5)
    Indicators
    The indicator defines the Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bar. The pattern has greater reliability when the open price of the engulfing candle is well above the close of the first candle, and when the close of the engulfing candle is well below the open of the first candle. For an engulfing bar to be valid it must fully engulf at least one previous bar or candle - includes all the body and the wick. The engulfing bar can engulf more than one bar as long as it completely engulfs the previous bar.
    FREE
    Forex Trend Commander
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    "THE MILLION-DOLLAR SECRET OF TRADING!" Everyone talks about knowledge. Everyone says: “Learn, study, analyze, and someday you’ll succeed.” Sounds noble, doesn’t it? And yes — it’s true. But here’s the reality most traders don’t want to admit: They don’t just want to learn — they want to see results. They want clarity, confidence, and growth now, not “someday.” And that’s okay. Because in trading, you don’t have to spend years chasing the same mistakes. There’s a smarter way — a shortcut t
    Forex Trend Commander MT5
    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    "THE MILLION-DOLLAR SECRET OF TRADING!" Everyone talks about knowledge. Everyone says: “Learn, study, analyze, and someday you’ll succeed.” Sounds noble, doesn’t it? And yes — it’s true. But here’s the reality most traders don’t want to admit: They don’t just want to learn — they want to see results. They want clarity, confidence, and growth now, not “someday.” And that’s okay. Because in trading, you don’t have to spend years chasing the same mistakes. There’s a smarter way — a shortcut t
    Filter:
    Leonid Shamis
    298
    Leonid Shamis 2025.09.14 22:31 
     

    Very good indicator!!!

    Reply to review