Buy and Sell Arrows

The BuySellArrows is a seemingly simple and very persistent indicator. All traders had come across indicators that contain numerous input parameters that will change Buy and Sell position when you change those parameters value. Many traders asked what parameter's value will be more accurate. So, I decided to make an universal indicator without any input parameters. In this case you will have very stable indicators without any worries that you put some wrong numbers.

This indicator will show Buy (color Aqua) or Sell (color Magenta) arrow at the moment when a Long or a Short local trend (local to the current TimeFrame) is expected.