This utility is an Expert Advisor for semi-automatic trading within a price channel. It enters the market when the price crosses the channel boundary. Trend lines with a special type of description should mark the boundaries of the price channel. Trader is responsible for creating and aligning such trade lines on the required chart. The lines should be placed according to the same rules the "buy limit" and "sell limit" pending orders are placed.

A trend line with a description of type "buy x" (where x is the position volume) should mark the lower boundary of the channel. Place it below the current bar. The EA will open a long position once the price crosses this line.

A trend line with a description of type "sell y" (where y is the position volume) should mark the upper boundary of the channel. Place it above the current bar. The EA will open a short position once the price crosses this line.

The EA automatically eliminates the occurrence of locked positions. There is no limit on the number of lines. You can create as many trade lines on the same chart as you need.

Use the free version for testing: Trading Lines Trial





Input parameters