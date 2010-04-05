Trading Lines

This utility is an Expert Advisor for semi-automatic trading within a price channel. It enters the market when the price crosses the channel boundary. Trend lines with a special type of description should mark the boundaries of the price channel. Trader is responsible for creating and aligning such trade lines on the required chart. The lines should be placed according to the same rules the "buy limit" and "sell limit" pending orders are placed.

A trend line with a description of type "buy x" (where x is the position volume) should mark the lower boundary of the channel. Place it below the current bar. The EA will open a long position once the price crosses this line.

A trend line with a description of type "sell y" (where y is the position volume) should mark the upper boundary of the channel. Place it above the current bar. The EA will open a short position once the price crosses this line.

The EA automatically eliminates the occurrence of locked positions. There is no limit on the number of lines. You can create as many trade lines on the same chart as you need.

Use the free version for testing: Trading Lines Trial


Input parameters

  • "Buy" trading line color - color of the "buy" line;
  • "Sell" trading line color - color of the "sell" line;
  • Width of trading line - width of the trade line;
  • First close the most profitable positions - close the most profitable positions first;
  • Slippage, pips - slippage in pips.
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Binary Options Trade Simulator
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility allows you to check and improve your binary options trading skills. This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. Therefore, you do not need to remove your active EA from the chart. Inputs Expiry, min - option expiration time; InfoPanel background color - info panel background color; InfoPanel text color - info panel text color; InfoPanel text fontsize - info panel font size.
FREE
Affine Chart
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Indicators
The indicator plots an affine chart for the current instrument by subtracting the trend component from the price. When launched, creates a trend line in the main window. Position this line in the desired direction. The indicator plots an affine chart according to the specified trend. Input parameters Maximum number of pictured bars - the maximum number of displayed bars. Trend line name - name of the trend line. Trend line color - color of the trend line. Black candle color - color of a bullish
FREE
Price Velocity
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator calculates the average price velocity over the specified time period. It is known that the trading time flows unevenly, in bursts. It either goes faster, or slows down. This indicator will tell if the trading time has accelerated and it is necessary to go to the smaller timeframes to search for trade signals. Usage Alert is generated when the price velocity exceeds the specified threshold. The threshold value can be modified using the buttons on the information panel. A .wav file
FREE
First Derivative of MACD
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Indicators
Индикатор выводит первые производные двух MACD. По умолчанию, желтая MACD является более быстрой, чем синяя MACD. В настройках можно задать подходящие вам параметры для каждой из MACD. Одновременное изменение знака производных может являться дополнительным сигналом разворота. Входные параметры Yellow MACD fast EMA period Yellow MACD slow EMA period Blue MACD fast EMA period Blue MACD slow EMA period
FREE
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Aggregate Position
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Indicators
This indicator calculates the aggregate position of all long positions and the aggregate position of all short positions on the current symbol. The aggregate position is displayed on the chart as a horizontal line. When the line is hovered, a tooltip with the volume of the aggregate position appears. If the total number of positions in the terminal changes, the aggregate position is recalculated. Input parameters BuyLine color - line color of the aggregate long position; BuyLine width - line wi
Colored Channels
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This program is for traders who plot price channels on charts. You just need to specify the width of the channel in the description of the trend line. Enter the "Description" field in the trend line properties and type  canal: xxxxx  without a space, where xxxxx is the width of the channel in pips. Channel color is set automatically depending on the channel width. The middle line of the channel is also automatically drawn. If the channel width is set to a positive number, the channel is drawn ab
Gann Lines Driver
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
С этим драйвером вы можете превратить трендовую линию в линию Ганна, поместив значение угла в виде NxM в ее описании, например 4x1, где N - это количество поинтов, а M - количество таймфреймов на текущем графике. Драйвер автоматически отображает значение угла в виде метки у правого конца линии. По умолчанию, размер поинта равен размеру пипса, но в настройках вы можете сами указать подходящий вам размер поинта. Вы можете комбинировать этот индикатор с индикатором  Colored Channels , разделяя проб
Profit Meter
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
5 (1)
Utilities
Эта утилита поможет вам рассчитать прибыль в валюте депозита, если цена пройдет от своего текущего значения к значению, указанному горизонтальной линией ProfitMeter. При запуске индикатора эта линия автоматически создается на уровне текущего значения цены. Линию следует выбрать и переместить на нужный вам уровень. Расчетное значение прибыли при входе в рынок минимально возможным лотом отображается в правом нижнем углу окна графика. Входные параметры Style of ProfitMeter Color of ProfitMeter Widt
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
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