Aggregate Position
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 November 2019
- Activations: 5
This indicator calculates the aggregate position of all long positions and the aggregate position of all short positions on the current symbol. The aggregate position is displayed on the chart as a horizontal line. When the line is hovered, a tooltip with the volume of the aggregate position appears. If the total number of positions in the terminal changes, the aggregate position is recalculated.
Input parameters
- BuyLine color - line color of the aggregate long position;
- BuyLine width - line width of the aggregate long position;
- BuyLine background - draw the line of the aggregate long position in the background;
- SellLine color - line color of the aggregate short position;
- SellLine width - line width of the aggregate short position;
- SellLine background - draw the line of the aggregate short position in the background.