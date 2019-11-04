Aggregate Position

This indicator calculates the aggregate position of all long positions and the aggregate position of all short positions on the current symbol. The aggregate position is displayed on the chart as a horizontal line. When the line is hovered, a tooltip with the volume of the aggregate position appears. If the total number of positions in the terminal changes, the aggregate position is recalculated.


Input parameters

  • BuyLine color - line color of the aggregate long position;
  • BuyLine width - line width of the aggregate long position;
  • BuyLine background - draw the line of the aggregate long position in the background;
  • SellLine color - line color of the aggregate short position;
  • SellLine width - line width of the aggregate short position;
  • SellLine background - draw the line of the aggregate short position in the background.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Binary Options Trade Simulator
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
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This utility allows you to check and improve your binary options trading skills. This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. Therefore, you do not need to remove your active EA from the chart. Inputs Expiry, min - option expiration time; InfoPanel background color - info panel background color; InfoPanel text color - info panel text color; InfoPanel text fontsize - info panel font size.
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Affine Chart
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Indicators
The indicator plots an affine chart for the current instrument by subtracting the trend component from the price. When launched, creates a trend line in the main window. Position this line in the desired direction. The indicator plots an affine chart according to the specified trend. Input parameters Maximum number of pictured bars - the maximum number of displayed bars. Trend line name - name of the trend line. Trend line color - color of the trend line. Black candle color - color of a bullish
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Price Velocity
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator calculates the average price velocity over the specified time period. It is known that the trading time flows unevenly, in bursts. It either goes faster, or slows down. This indicator will tell if the trading time has accelerated and it is necessary to go to the smaller timeframes to search for trade signals. Usage Alert is generated when the price velocity exceeds the specified threshold. The threshold value can be modified using the buttons on the information panel. A .wav file
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First Derivative of MACD
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Indicators
Индикатор выводит первые производные двух MACD. По умолчанию, желтая MACD является более быстрой, чем синяя MACD. В настройках можно задать подходящие вам параметры для каждой из MACD. Одновременное изменение знака производных может являться дополнительным сигналом разворота. Входные параметры Yellow MACD fast EMA period Yellow MACD slow EMA period Blue MACD fast EMA period Blue MACD slow EMA period
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Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Trading Lines
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility is an Expert Advisor for semi-automatic trading within a price channel. It enters the market when the price crosses the channel boundary. Trend lines with a special type of description should mark the boundaries of the price channel. Trader is responsible for creating and aligning such trade lines on the required chart. The lines should be placed according to the same rules the "buy limit" and "sell limit" pending orders are placed. A trend line with a description of type "buy x" (w
Colored Channels
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This program is for traders who plot price channels on charts. You just need to specify the width of the channel in the description of the trend line. Enter the "Description" field in the trend line properties and type  canal: xxxxx  without a space, where xxxxx is the width of the channel in pips. Channel color is set automatically depending on the channel width. The middle line of the channel is also automatically drawn. If the channel width is set to a positive number, the channel is drawn ab
Gann Lines Driver
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
С этим драйвером вы можете превратить трендовую линию в линию Ганна, поместив значение угла в виде NxM в ее описании, например 4x1, где N - это количество поинтов, а M - количество таймфреймов на текущем графике. Драйвер автоматически отображает значение угла в виде метки у правого конца линии. По умолчанию, размер поинта равен размеру пипса, но в настройках вы можете сами указать подходящий вам размер поинта. Вы можете комбинировать этот индикатор с индикатором  Colored Channels , разделяя проб
Profit Meter
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
5 (1)
Utilities
Эта утилита поможет вам рассчитать прибыль в валюте депозита, если цена пройдет от своего текущего значения к значению, указанному горизонтальной линией ProfitMeter. При запуске индикатора эта линия автоматически создается на уровне текущего значения цены. Линию следует выбрать и переместить на нужный вам уровень. Расчетное значение прибыли при входе в рынок минимально возможным лотом отображается в правом нижнем углу окна графика. Входные параметры Style of ProfitMeter Color of ProfitMeter Widt
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
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