Price Velocity

5

The indicator calculates the average price velocity over the specified time period. It is known that the trading time flows unevenly, in bursts. It either goes faster, or slows down. This indicator will tell if the trading time has accelerated and it is necessary to go to the smaller timeframes to search for trade signals.


Usage

Alert is generated when the price velocity exceeds the specified threshold. The threshold value can be modified using the buttons on the information panel. A .wav file from the set of standard terminal sounds or any other audio file can be used as the audio alert. A third-party file should be placed to <MT4 terminal>\Sounds folder, after that its name should be specified in the indicator settings.

The information panel of the indicator can be selected (double click) and dragged in the main chart window using the mouse.


Input parameters

  • Price - applied price: bid, ask, (bid+ask)/2;
  • Averaging time interval, ms - duration of the averaging interval in milliseconds;
  • SoundFile name - name of the .wav audio file;
  • InfoPanel background color - background color of the information panel;
  • InfoPanel text color - text color of the information panel;
  • InfoPanel text fontsize - text size of the information panel.
Reviews 2
zainul134
44
zainul134 2022.12.13 07:27 
 

Thanks for the indicator Oleg. Indicator good at indicating volatile markets.

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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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The indicator plots an affine chart for the current instrument by subtracting the trend component from the price. When launched, creates a trend line in the main window. Position this line in the desired direction. The indicator plots an affine chart according to the specified trend. Input parameters Maximum number of pictured bars - the maximum number of displayed bars. Trend line name - name of the trend line. Trend line color - color of the trend line. Black candle color - color of a bullish
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Индикатор выводит первые производные двух MACD. По умолчанию, желтая MACD является более быстрой, чем синяя MACD. В настройках можно задать подходящие вам параметры для каждой из MACD. Одновременное изменение знака производных может являться дополнительным сигналом разворота. Входные параметры Yellow MACD fast EMA period Yellow MACD slow EMA period Blue MACD fast EMA period Blue MACD slow EMA period
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Pairs Trade
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The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Aggregate Position
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This indicator calculates the aggregate position of all long positions and the aggregate position of all short positions on the current symbol. The aggregate position is displayed on the chart as a horizontal line. When the line is hovered, a tooltip with the volume of the aggregate position appears. If the total number of positions in the terminal changes, the aggregate position is recalculated. Input parameters BuyLine color - line color of the aggregate long position; BuyLine width - line wi
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This utility is an Expert Advisor for semi-automatic trading within a price channel. It enters the market when the price crosses the channel boundary. Trend lines with a special type of description should mark the boundaries of the price channel. Trader is responsible for creating and aligning such trade lines on the required chart. The lines should be placed according to the same rules the "buy limit" and "sell limit" pending orders are placed. A trend line with a description of type "buy x" (w
Colored Channels
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
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This program is for traders who plot price channels on charts. You just need to specify the width of the channel in the description of the trend line. Enter the "Description" field in the trend line properties and type  canal: xxxxx  without a space, where xxxxx is the width of the channel in pips. Channel color is set automatically depending on the channel width. The middle line of the channel is also automatically drawn. If the channel width is set to a positive number, the channel is drawn ab
Gann Lines Driver
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
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С этим драйвером вы можете превратить трендовую линию в линию Ганна, поместив значение угла в виде NxM в ее описании, например 4x1, где N - это количество поинтов, а M - количество таймфреймов на текущем графике. Драйвер автоматически отображает значение угла в виде метки у правого конца линии. По умолчанию, размер поинта равен размеру пипса, но в настройках вы можете сами указать подходящий вам размер поинта. Вы можете комбинировать этот индикатор с индикатором  Colored Channels , разделяя проб
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Эта утилита поможет вам рассчитать прибыль в валюте депозита, если цена пройдет от своего текущего значения к значению, указанному горизонтальной линией ProfitMeter. При запуске индикатора эта линия автоматически создается на уровне текущего значения цены. Линию следует выбрать и переместить на нужный вам уровень. Расчетное значение прибыли при входе в рынок минимально возможным лотом отображается в правом нижнем углу окна графика. Входные параметры Style of ProfitMeter Color of ProfitMeter Widt
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
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zainul134
44
zainul134 2022.12.13 07:27 
 

Thanks for the indicator Oleg. Indicator good at indicating volatile markets.

Erdinç Yıldız
539
Erdinç Yıldız 2017.06.26 23:33 
 

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