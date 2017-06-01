Affine Chart

The indicator plots an affine chart for the current instrument by subtracting the trend component from the price. When launched, creates a trend line in the main window. Position this line in the desired direction. The indicator plots an affine chart according to the specified trend.


Input parameters

  • Maximum number of pictured bars - the maximum number of displayed bars.
  • Trend line name - name of the trend line.
  • Trend line color - color of the trend line.
  • Black candle color - color of a bullish candle.
  • White candle color - color of a bearish candle.
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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This program is for traders who plot price channels on charts. You just need to specify the width of the channel in the description of the trend line. Enter the "Description" field in the trend line properties and type  canal: xxxxx  without a space, where xxxxx is the width of the channel in pips. Channel color is set automatically depending on the channel width. The middle line of the channel is also automatically drawn. If the channel width is set to a positive number, the channel is drawn ab
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This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
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