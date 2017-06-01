Affine Chart
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The indicator plots an affine chart for the current instrument by subtracting the trend component from the price. When launched, creates a trend line in the main window. Position this line in the desired direction. The indicator plots an affine chart according to the specified trend.
Input parameters
- Maximum number of pictured bars - the maximum number of displayed bars.
- Trend line name - name of the trend line.
- Trend line color - color of the trend line.
- Black candle color - color of a bullish candle.
- White candle color - color of a bearish candle.