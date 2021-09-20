Colored Channels

This program is for traders who plot price channels on charts. You just need to specify the width of the channel in the description of the trend line. Enter the "Description" field in the trend line properties and type canal: xxxxx without a space, where xxxxx is the width of the channel in pips. Channel color is set automatically depending on the channel width. The middle line of the channel is also automatically drawn. If the channel width is set to a positive number, the channel is drawn above the trend line, and if negative, then below the trend line. At any time you can change the length and direction of the trend line. Any other text in the trend line description is allowed, for example, parameter1 canal: xxxxx parameter2 .

First try out the demo version for free.

Input parameters 

  • Color intencity - color intensity, 1-128;
  • Middle line style - middle line style.


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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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4.09 (11)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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