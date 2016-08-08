RegularExpressionsExamples

  • Utilities
  • MetaQuotes Ltd.
    MetaQuotes Ltd.

    MetaQuotes Ltd.

    3.5 (70)
    This technical account is not intended to communicate with MQL5.community users. If you have any issues using MQL5.community services or if you have found an error in MetaTrader programs, please apply to Service Desk. You can find more information on how to use this service in the MQL5.community -
    13 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 3 April 2020

RegularExpressionsExamples — is an expert, which contains the graphical interface for running examples from the "RegularExpressions in MQL5" library.

The codes of these examples can be found in the library itself. These examples are for demonstration purposes only. They serve only to evaluate the library operation and its capabilities. They can also be found on the official Microsoft‎ website, in the descriptions of classes in the System.Text.RegularExpressions namespace.

Each example can be started by clicking the "Run" button, located to the right of the example's name. If the messages output in the application window and Experts log are the same, the code has been executed successfully.
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
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Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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MetaQuotes Ltd.
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MetaQuotes Ltd.
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MetaQuotes Ltd.
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MetaQuotes Ltd.
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MetaQuotes Ltd.
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The script illustrates the usage of the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties. It displays the specified fragment of the .BMP image.
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Ali irwan
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Ali irwan 2017.07.28 06:41 
 

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