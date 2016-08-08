RegularExpressionsExamples
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 April 2020
RegularExpressionsExamples — is an expert, which contains the graphical interface for running examples from the "RegularExpressions in MQL5" library.
The codes of these examples can be found in the library itself. These examples are for demonstration purposes only. They serve only to evaluate the library operation and its capabilities. They can also be found on the official Microsoft website, in the descriptions of classes in the System.Text.RegularExpressions namespace.
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