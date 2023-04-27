Iridium Calendar

You may have found after a carefully planned trade something happened.  An unexpected event... You forgot to look the web calender or use any kind of program.

This fills this gap in its own way.

Features:

- show all events as vertical lines

- low, medium or high events... with different colors.

-name of the events and numbers associated with the event are also shown such actual value, forecast value and previous value.


The calendar information is obtained from your broker. It is a built-in service inside Mt5.

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This is a simplified version of Advanced Trade Simulator for trying it out. You can trade NZDCHF. With the full version, you can trade anything and no time limit. You can find it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61670 Description... It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually. No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy/sell multiple symbols. Features: - buy and sell immediately on the give
FREE
General Manager
Marton Papp
Utilities
Use this software to browse through all objects within the chart and look at them comfortably. Also, you can look at the list of global variables and search and delete them . The same you can do with charts and indicators. You can search in objects names and object descriptions to find the object you are interested in. This is definitely an improvement to what is available in Mt5. You type what you are interested in , then press Search button. You can move to next and previous search results. N
FREE
Delete All Objects
Marton Papp
Utilities
-It deletes all graphical objects on a chart. You choose the chart  , then you execute the script on the chart. After the execution, all objects will disappear. Objects can be lines: trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines. They can be buttons, texts, labels , rectangles, edit boxes... parts of a panel. It executes fast within  a second. You can use as many times as you want.
FREE
Object Manager
Marton Papp
5 (1)
Utilities
Use this software to browse through all objects within the chart and look at them comfortably. Also, you can look at the list of global variables and search and delete them . The same you can do with charts and indicators. You can search in objects names and object descriptions to find the object you are interested in. This is definitely an improvement to what is available in Mt4. You type what you are interested in , then press Search button. You can move to next and previous search results. No
FREE
Position Multiplier
Marton Papp
Utilities
With this product, you can - copy signals or positions if this expert is run on the same account , copies appear next to original ones. - lot size can be multiplied... copied position can have multiple of the original position -close all positions if equity goes below a level -copy a position only if the position profit is above a level -set if take profit or close loss is to be copied. -decide what positions are copied.. e.g. that has a comment that contains a certain text -get alerts when copy
Advanced Trade Simulator
Marton Papp
5 (5)
Utilities
Advanced Trade Simulator It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually. No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy multiple symbols. A more detailed description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750336 Features: - buy and sell immediately on the given time frame - market , limit and stop orders - generalized OCO, more than 2 orders can cancel each other. - OSO, one sends another.. - set lot ba
Advanced Trade Simulator MT5
Marton Papp
3.2 (5)
Utilities
Advanced Trade Simulator for MT5 It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually. No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy multiple symbols. A more detailed description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750336 Features: - buy and sell immediately on the given time frame - market , limit and stop orders - generalized OCO, more than 2 orders can cancel each other. - OSO, one sends another.. - bu
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