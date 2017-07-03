RSI Trend

RSI Trend is a trend indicator that interprets the current market situation based on multiple RSI indicators with different periods.


Indicator Benefits

  • Displays zones of an evident trend movement, overbought/oversold zones, as well as transition zones;
  • Can be used in scalping strategies, as well as medium-term and long-term strategies;
  • Has a minimum of settings;
  • The standard line colors and selected for a comfortable operation with the black and white styles of the chart;
  • Can be used in Expert Advisors


Input Variables explained

  • Period - the average line period of the RSI indicator.


Description of indicator

The indicator consists of RSI 5 lines with different periods and colored histograms on each candlestick, interpreting the market situation. In settings, you specify the period of the average RSI line, while the periods of other lines will be calculated automatically. Depending on the sequence of RSI lines, there 6 possible market situations, which are displayed on the chart as a histogram of different colors.

Histograms can be of 6 different colors:

  • Green - overbought zone;
  • Blue - upward trend;
  • Light blue - the price is too low;
  • Pink - the price is too high;
  • Red - downward trend;
  • Orange - oversold zone.

Zones of upward/downward trend movement.

The overbought/oversold zones occur after trend movements, indicating a decrease in the trend strength, further correction or trend reversal.

Zones with a too high/low price appear as a result of a sharp price movement against the trend, followed by either a price return to the current trend, or an attempt to form a new trend.


Using in an Expert Advisor

For convenient indicator use in the Expert Advisors, it has a buffer (buffer index "5") containing all the values ​​of the histograms:

  • "3" - green - overbought zone;
  • "2" - blue - upward trend;
  • "1" - light blue - the price is too low;
  • "-1" - pink - the price is too high;
  • "-2" - red - downward trend;
  • "-3" - orange - oversold zone;
  • "EMPTY_VALUE" - an empty valye, uncalculated bars.

Please contact me for any questions and suggestions.

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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Indicators
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