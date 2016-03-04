Copy Trader MT4

5

Copy Trader is a convenient and fast order copier for MetaTrader4.

  • The EA performs the copying of orders from the server terminal to one or several client terminals.
  • It monitors opening/closing, StopLoss and TakeProfit, and also pending orders.
  • It uses a magic number for its orders, which allows to open other orders in the client terminal both manually and using other experts;
  • It has a minimum of settings.

Install the Expert Advisor in two terminals:

  • Choose MODE - SERVER on the terminal to copy from;
  • Choose MODE - CLIENT on the terminal to copy to;
Input parameters:

  • MODE - operation mode, SERVER or CLIENT;
  • Account_Number - account number to copy the orders from, entered in the client terminal;
  • Magic - magic number of the EA, entered in the client terminal, allows the EA to work only with its own orders, the EA does not touch the orders opened manually or by other experts;
  • XLot - lot coefficient, entered in the client terminal, the lot of the opened orders is rounded to 2 decimal places (0.01);
  • PrefixServer - prefix of the trading instruments, entered in the server terminal, for example - с
  • SuffixServer - suffix of the trading instruments, entered in the server terminal, for example - .е
  • PrefixClient - prefix of the trading instruments, entered in the client terminal, for example - m
  • SuffixClient - suffix of the trading instruments, entered in the client terminal, for example - .m .

I will help with the installation and configuration.

If additional features will be needed, write your suggestions and descriptions of the desired functionality, I will add them in a new product.

Reviews 5
Mr David Frederick Roberts
885
Mr David Frederick Roberts 2017.04.27 18:18 
 

Absolutely great, I've been using this for about 12 weeks now and it copies perfectly with hardly any delay. Worth every cent!

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Candlestick Patterns MT4
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Candlestick Patterns MT4 is a simple and convenient indicator able to define 29 candle patterns. Advantages Defines and highlights 29 candle patterns; Estimated trading direction is shown as an arrow; Each candlestick pattern can be disabled in the settings; The indicator can be used as an arrow indicator in EAs. Parameters TextSize - chart text size; TextColor - chart text color; Alert - enable/disable alerts; ---------- Candlestick Patterns ------------- - settings separator; AdvanceBlock ;
Candlestick Patterns Analytics
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Candlestick Patterns Analytics is a powerful tool for analyzing candlestick patterns. Do you trade based on candlestick patterns? Then Candlestick Patterns Analytics is designed for you. The undeniable advantage of the indicator: Predicts trading result when trading candlestick patterns; Uses statistical data based on the history of the selected symbol and timeframe. What the indicator does Finds and marks on the chart 29 candlestick patterns; Draws arrows to indicate the classical and statist
Candlestick Patterns Custom
Denis Luchinkin
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Candlestick Patterns Custom is the lite version of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator , intended for use as a conventional arrow indicator and in expert advisors. The considerable advantages of the indicator It finds and marks 29 candlestick patterns (43 variants of signal patterns) on the chart; It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator; The indicator can also be used as an arrow
Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom
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Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom is an Expert Advisor for trading candlestick patterns. The considerable advantages of the EA It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern, it is recommended to configure the EA in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator; It does not use Martingale; Contains the integrated Candlestick Patterns Custom indicator. Description of Input Parameters Each candlestick pattern has a drop-down menu with the option
Candlestick Patterns All Pair
Denis Luchinkin
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Candlestick Patterns All Pair is a simple and convenient indicator of candlestick pattens. It is able to identify 29 candlestick patterns. It displays the latest patterns for all pairs and timeframes. The considerable advantages of the indicator It finds and marks 29 candlestick patterns; Displays a table of the last patterns for the 28 major pairs and each timeframe; It has settings for 5 extra pairs; Indicates the classic trade direction; Each candlestick patterns can be disabled in the setti
MultiCurrency RSI
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The MultiCurrency RSI indicator calculates the values of the standard RSI indicator for each of 8 major currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY. Advantage of the indicator: The calculation is performed based on 8 virtual currency charts: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY; Shows the strength of currencies, not depending on the currency pair; Allows any time to determine the strongest and the weakest currency, also sorts currencies by strength; At any time it shows the current str
MultiCurrency Indicators
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MultiCurrency Indicators is a multi-currency indicator which calculates the values of multiple standard indicators for each of the 8 major currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY. Advantages of the indicator Calculation is performed for 8 virtual charts of the currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY; Show the currency strength, which does not depend on the currency pair; It allows determining the strongest and the weakest currencies at any moment, it also sorts currencies
Future Candle One Candle
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Future Candle One Candle is an arrow indicator of candlestick patterns, based on the calculation of historical statistics. It identifies and calculates patterns consisting of one candle. Advantages of the indicator Gives information about the next candle right now; The indicator values are based on statistical data on the history of the current instrument; Forecasts and displays the result of trading based on its signals; The colors of the indicator have been selected for a comfortable operatio
Future Candle Two Candle
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Future Candle Two Candle is an arrow indicator of candlestick patterns, based on the calculation of historical statistics. It identifies and calculates patterns consisting of two candles. Advantages of the indicator Gives information about the next candle right now; The indicator values are based on statistical data on the history of the current instrument; Forecasts and displays the result of trading based on its signals; The colors of the indicator have been selected for a comfortable operati
Future Candle Three Candle
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Future Candle Three Candle is an arrow indicator of candlestick patterns, based on the calculation of historical statistics. It identifies and calculates patterns consisting of three candles. Advantages of the indicator Gives information about the next candle right now; The indicator values are based on statistical data on the history of the current instrument; Forecasts and displays the result of trading based on its signals; The colors of the indicator have been selected for a comfortable ope
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RSI Trend is a trend indicator that interprets the current market situation based on multiple RSI indicators with different periods. Indicator Benefits Displays zones of an evident trend movement, overbought/oversold zones, as well as transition zones; Can be used in scalping strategies, as well as medium-term and long-term strategies; Has a minimum of settings; The standard line colors and selected for a comfortable operation with the black and white styles of the chart; Can be used in Expert
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Spreads Monitoring MT4 - мощный инструмент для сбора значений спреда и записи их в файл. Позволяет "ловить" минимальные и максимальные значения спреда, рассчитывает реальное среднее значение спреда у брокера . Преимущества индикатора: Работает на всех таймфреймах; Восстанавливает ранее записанные данные для отображения на графике; Умеет запускать себя на графиках других символов по шаблону текущего графика; Имеет инструменты для удобной работы с данными; Не нагружает терминал. Параметры индикато
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Pivots MT4 - Простой и удобный индикатор уровней pivot , рассчитывает уровни по методам  Classic , Fibonacci , DeMark , Camarilla , WooDie , Central Pivot Range . Индикатор выгодно отличается следующим Рассчитывает уровни pivot по методам  Classic ,  Fibonacci ,  DeMark ,  Camarilla ,  WooDie ,  Central Pivot Range ; Выводит на графике текущие уровни и уровни на предыдущих периодах; Выводит на графике выбранные метод и период, названия уровней и их ценовые значения. Параметры Pivot Method - Выпа
Candlestick Patterns MT5
Denis Luchinkin
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Candlestick Patterns MT5  is a simple and convenient indicator able to define 29 candle patterns. Advantages Defines and highlights 29 candle patterns; Estimated trading direction is shown as an arrow; Each candlestick pattern can be disabled in the settings; The indicator can be used as an arrow indicator in EAs. Parameters TextSize  - chart text size; TextColor  - chart text color; Alert  - enable/disable alerts; ---------- Candlestick Patterns -------------  - settings separator; AdvanceBlo
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tycao88
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tycao88 2025.01.27 16:35 
 

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infotec
41
infotec 2019.02.28 13:44 
 

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oscarjime6
20
oscarjime6 2018.12.03 16:57 
 

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Mr David Frederick Roberts
885
Mr David Frederick Roberts 2017.04.27 18:18 
 

Absolutely great, I've been using this for about 12 weeks now and it copies perfectly with hardly any delay. Worth every cent!

LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN
1687
LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN 2017.04.27 07:07 
 

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