Candlestick Patterns All Pair

Candlestick Patterns All Pair is a simple and convenient indicator of candlestick pattens. It is able to identify 29 candlestick patterns. It displays the latest patterns for all pairs and timeframes.


The considerable advantages of the indicator

  • It finds and marks 29 candlestick patterns;
  • Displays a table of the last patterns for the 28 major pairs and each timeframe;
  • It has settings for 5 extra pairs;
  • Indicates the classic trade direction;
  • Each candlestick patterns can be disabled in the settings;
  • The table can be Hidden/Shown in a single click on the chart, which is convenient for viewing the chart.


Parameters

  • Depth - pattern search depth;
  • Up_Color - color of a buy patten in the table;
  • Down_Color - color of the sell pattern in the table;
  • Use_M1 - display М1 in the table;
  • Use_M5 - display М5 in the table;
  • Use_M15 - display М15 in the table;
  • Use_M30 - display М30 in the table;
  • Use_H1 - display H1 in the table;
  • Use_H4 - display H4 in the table;
  • Use_D1 - display D1 in the table;
  • Use_W1 - display W1 in the table;
  • Use_MN1 - display МN1 in the table;
  • TextSizeTable - the size of the text in the table;
  • TextSizeModels - the size of the text on the chart;
  • TextColorModel - the color of the text on the chart;
  • ---------- Add Pairs ------------ -
  • Pair_1 - additional pair;
  • Pair_2 - additional pair;
  • Pair_3 - additional pair;
  • Pair_4 - additional pair;
  • Pair_5 - additional pair;
  • ---------- Candlestick Patterns ------------ -
  • AdvanceBlock - candlestick pattern;
  • BeltHoldLine - candlestick pattern;
  • CounterattackLines - candlestick pattern;
  • DarkCloudCover - candlestick pattern;
  • Doji - candlestick pattern;
  • Engulfing - candlestick pattern;
  • EveningStar - candlestick pattern;
  • Gap - candlestick pattern;
  • GravestoneDoji - candlestick pattern;
  • Hammer - candlestick pattern;
  • HangingMan - candlestick pattern;
  • Harami - candlestick pattern;
  • InvertedHammer - candlestick pattern;
  • LongLeggedDoji - candlestick pattern;
  • MatHoldPattern - candlestick pattern;
  • MorningStar - candlestick pattern;
  • OnNeckLine - candlestick pattern;
  • Piercing - candlestick pattern;
  • SeparatingLines - candlestick pattern;
  • ShootingStar - candlestick pattern;
  • SideBySideWhite - candlestick pattern;
  • StalledPattern - candlestick pattern;
  • TasukiGap - candlestick pattern;
  • ThreeCrows - candlestick pattern;
  • ThreeLineStrike - candlestick pattern;
  • ThreeMethods - candlestick pattern;
  • ThreeWhiteSoldiers - candlestick pattern;
  • Tweezer - candlestick pattern;
  • UpsideGapTwoCrows - candlestick pattern;


Usage

The indicator has been created for quick analysis and navigation in the latest formed candlestick patterns on each pair and timeframe. The table contains the information: name of the pattern (Model), direction (Button color), the number of candles back (Ago). Clicking the "View" button changes the current chart to a chart of the corresponding currency pair and timeframe. The current chart is highlighted in green in the table. Clicking the "Hide Table" button hides the table, freeing the chart scape. Click it again to show the table.

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