MultiCurrency RSI

The MultiCurrency RSI indicator calculates the values of the standard RSI indicator for each of 8 major currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY.


Advantage of the indicator:

  • The calculation is performed based on 8 virtual currency charts: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY;
  • Shows the strength of currencies, not depending on the currency pair;
  • Allows any time to determine the strongest and the weakest currency, also sorts currencies by strength;
  • At any time it shows the current strongest/weakest currency pair;
  • Has interactive buttons for quick navigation to the chart of the strongest/weakest currency pair;
  • Standard line colors are comfortably selected for the black and white chart style;
  • Despite heavy calculations, it does not load the terminal.


Description of Input Parameters

  • InpRSIPeriod - RSI period;
  • Table_Size - the size of the table in the indicator window;
  • Line_Width - the width of the indicator and the width of the date line;
  • Date_Line_Color - the color of the date line;
  • EUR_Color - EUR line color;
  • GBP_Color - GBP line color;
  • AUD_Color - AUD line color;
  • NZD_Color - NZD line color;
  • USD_Color - USD line color;
  • CAD_Color - CAD line color;
  • CHF_Color - CHF line color;
  • JPY_Color - JPY line color;


Description

The indicator has 8 RSI lines, 2 columns and the date line.

The lines show the values of the standard RSI indicator calculated on the virtual charts of EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY.

In the columns, the values of RSI are sorted in the descending order from top to bottom, i.e. the order of currencies in columns correspond to the orders of lines on the chart. Also the appropriate RSI value is shown near each currency in the column.

The top of each column features the strongest/weakest pair and the value of the standard RSI indicator for this pair. Clicking on the currency pair changes the current chart to the corresponding currency pair chart. The right column is the current time, the left column is the time of the date line.

The date line allows you to conveniently view RSI values ​​at any time by simply moving the line.


How to Use the Indicator

The indicator is widely used in strategies that apply the standard RSI indicator. It allows you to explore the market more deeply, develop new trading strategies as well as test and effectively apply the existing ones.

It is included in the group of standard multi-currency indicators.

Please contact me for any questions and suggestions.

Recommended products
SignalFxPro Breackout
Md Mainul Islam
Indicators
SignalFxPro Breakout — Non-Repainting Indicator Overview: The SignalFxPro Breakout is a non-repainting breakout arrow indicator designed to capture explosive price moves after consolidation. It automatically marks Buy (green arrow) and Sell (red arrow) signals directly on the chart, giving traders a clear and reliable visual cue for potential entries. Key Features Non-Repainting Logic – signals confirmed only on closed bars, ensuring reliability. Dynamic Breakout Detection – identifies
XAU Marti
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
GYing Non Repaint Indicator Trading System
Gui Qiang Guan
5 (1)
Indicators
The product has been removed from sale。 Sales suspended, do not download. 2025/1/28 The product has been removed from sale。 Sales suspended, do not download. 2025/1/28 产品已下架  产品已下架 The product has been removed from sale。Sales suspended, do not download. 2025/1/28 The product has been removed from sale。Sales suspended, do not download. 2025/1/28 产品已下架 产品已下架 The product has been removed from sale 产品已下架 The product has been removed from sale 产品已下架  The product has been removed from sale The product
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
XFlow4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Trend Forecasting
Mohamed Hassan
4.76 (17)
Indicators
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
Trend Rever
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Trend Rever indicator uses two lines of different colors to display buy or sell signals. The first of these lines is red and the second is blue. When changing the color of the lines, an arrow is also displayed, which indicates which deal to open, buy or sell. A simple but effective system for determining the Forex trend. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on the measurement of each of the price drops - which gives more detailed informati
Macro
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A simple indicator algorithm with the highest accuracy generates input signals by intersecting lines. Strategy for trading by trend, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The principle of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when it is placed on a chart, analyze historical data, based on historical data and display instructions to the trader for further actions. The system itself shows in the form of intersection of lines when to bu
Others
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Others indicator is a trend-type indicator. In those moments when you need to make a decision to enter a position and give the trader a direction. The indicator gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. These are auxiliary tools for technical analysis of the market. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The main application of the Others indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. Determini
Xeons
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Xeon indicator was created to display the trend in a visual form. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is trend. A trend is a stable direction of price movement. To find it, the indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement. The indicator was created for those who value their time and money. A trend can be increasing (bullish trend) or decreasing (bearish trend). In most cases, a tre
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Smart Market Analyser
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
REMINDER: Early buyers hot price discount: Price subject to rise after first 20 copies. Starting price $65 and final price will be $1275. Secure your discounted copy Now! Smart Money Analyser Indicator User Manual 1. Introduction Welcome to the   Smart Money Analyser Indicator This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market analysis by combining various technical indicators to generate actionable trading signals. Designed to be user-friendly, this indicator helps traders of all
Rhino NW
Sergei Shishaev
Indicators
Нестандартный индикатор определения текущего тренда. Альтернативный подход к определению текущей рыночной тенденции. В основе лежит уникальный алгоритм. Не используются   скользящие средние , осцилляторы , супер-тренды и прочие стандартные индикаторы. Для таймфреймов:   от M15 до D1 . Для стилей торговли:  интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Может стать готовой торговой стратегией совместно с любым канальным индикатором. Например таким, как индикатор   "Snake" . Внимание! Это индикатор, а не советник,
MQTDivergences
Joaquin Gual Moreno
Indicators
The function of this indicator is to confirm or cancel a possible rupture of a roof or floor. Parameters: The periods serve to make the indicator functions faster or slower. You can modify the periods but the recommended ones are the ones that come by default or is 14-12. PeriodSentry : Number of Bars used for calculations (Recommended value 14). PeriodMedium : Number of average Bars used for calculations (Recommended value 12). BandSup : Superior Band (Recommended value 50). BandInf : Inferior
AIS Angle Trend Movement
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
The trend allows you to predict the price movement and determine the main directions of the conclusion of transactions. The construction of trend lines is possible using various methods suitable for the trader's trading style. This indicator calculates the parameters of the trend movement based on the von Mises distribution. Using this distribution makes it possible to obtain stable values ​​of the trend equation. In addition to calculating the trend, the levels of possible deviations up and do
Th3 BarPlay Signals Mt4
Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah
Indicators
This is a Price Action/momentum based strategy know as the 3Bar_Play and it is based on the 3Bar candlestick pattern formation. Additional indicators are added for filter and confirmations prior to popping up buy/sell signal arrows. It can be traded either in an uptrend, downtrend or sideways market.  Indicators added include: Stochastic - Momentum Fish - Trend ATR - Volatility which also clearly defines Stop-Loss placement at base of signal arrow (using the ATR Stop-loss method). Risk to Reward
Qv2 Stdev
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
Qv² Stdev is indicator developed based on standard deviation of prices and trading volume. Buy signals are indicated by arrows up. Sell signals are indicated by arrows down. An important detail is that the Qv² Volume has two bands, an upper and a lower, both of which serve as a target for take profit. It is recommended to use it in H1 Can be used in all pairs (I use in Gold). Good Business, in the trending market To find out some more about my work please click here
CSS Currency Strenght
Badis Brahimi
Indicators
CSS " currency strength slope "  is a a multi currency strength indicator that use Forex major currencies, EUR, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, GBP. it use 28 major pairs to calculate the power of every currency using a based moving averages algorithm : you will see volatility clearly between currencies. input: MA Fast & Slow. - MA Mode : simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted - Applied Price : close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted price.
TMoney OrderblockDay
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Indicators
The indicator is triggered at the start of each trading day and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use TimeFrame M5 to M30 for a proper display and consider pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performan
Daily hedge
Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
Indicators
Introducing Daily Hedge - Your Advanced Custom Hedge System for Forex Trading Unleash the Power of Daily Hedge - Your Ultimate Trading Companion Experience the next level of trading sophistication with Daily Hedge, an advanced custom hedge system designed to revolutionize your Forex trading experience. With its cutting-edge features and intelligent algorithms, Daily Hedge empowers you to make informed decisions and seize profitable opportunities like never before. Unlocking Advanced Trading Str
Alpha TP Zone
Effendi Hadi Rais S T
5 (2)
Indicators
ALPHA TP ZONE – SMART TAKE PROFIT & LIQUIDITY TOOL Alpha TP Zone is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders identify liquidity zones, take profit targets, and high-probability reaction areas with precision. KEY FEATURES Automatic Liquidity Detection (Buy & Sell Zones) Smart Take Profit Levels (Institutional Target) Clean Zone Visualization (No Lag) Real-Time Market Reaction Mapping Built-in Alert System Multi-Timeframe Compatible HOW IT WORKS The indicator
FREE
Intellectual Price Action
Igor Kryuchkov
Indicators
The basis of the indicator is based on my trading strategy, according to which I trade daily. I automated my system so that it would learn on the market independently. The indicator will not show transactions on the history of the chart, since all calculations of the trading system are in real time. Differences from other indicators: Real time calculations Dynamic Take Profits Dynamic Signals Trend Signals Ideal for beginners Any Currency Pair Any TimeFrame Suitable for scalping To enter
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
MM Currencies Linear Regression
Francesco Rubeo
Indicators
This indicator will allow you to evaluate single currency linear regression. WHAT IS LINEAR REGRESSION?(PIC.3) Linear regression is an attempt to model a straight-line equation between two variables considering a set of data values. The aim of the model is to find the best fit that can serve the two unknown values without putting the other at a disadvantage. In this case, the two variables are price and time, the two most basic factors in the Forex market. Linear regression works in such a way
SmartScalper
Oleg Borisov
5 (2)
Indicators
The easy-to-use trading system SmartScalper generates the following signals: BUY SELL close BUY close SEEL SmartScalper works on the М15 timeframe and is optimized to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD. 12 different sets of trading algorithms are designed for trading (6 buy and 6 sell trades), which can be quickly selected by the trader using buttons in the indicator window, or are set in the input dialog. The efficiency of the trading algorithms chosen by the trader is measured in r
RSI Divergence Pulse MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
RSI Divergence Pulse — Smart Divergence Scanner with MTF Panel, Zone Fill, Alerts & Dashboard FULL DESCRIPTION RSI Divergence Pulse is automatically detecting Regular and Hidden divergences, it shows a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for instant visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. No more switching between 5 different RSI indicators. - COLOR-CODED RSI LINE    The RSI line
Trend Power
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.43 (7)
Indicators
A very powerful tool that analyzes the direction and the strength of the 8 major currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY, USD – both in real time, and on historical data. The indicator generates a sound signal and a message when a trend changes. Never repaints signal. The strength of the signal is calculated for all pairs which include these currencies (28 pairs total), can have value from 0 to 6 on a bullish trend, and from 0 to -6 on a bearish trend. Thus, you will never miss a good move
Rectangle Trading Custom MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Rectangle Trading Custom   is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles t
Phase Angle Cycle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
Phase Angle Cycle is a precision timing oscillator designed to reveal the underlying rhythm of price movement. Instead of relying on traditional momentum or overbought/oversold logic, it focuses on identifying the market’s internal phase progression and dominant cycle structure. Displayed in a separate window, it blends phase positioning with adaptive frequency smoothing to help traders recognize where price is within its current rotational path. The main PhaseAngle line reflects the market’s re
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
More from author
Copy Trader MT4
Denis Luchinkin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy Trader is a convenient and fast order copier for MetaTrader4. The EA performs the copying of orders from the server terminal to one or several client terminals. It monitors opening/closing, StopLoss and TakeProfit, and also pending orders. It uses a magic number for its orders, which allows to open other orders in the client terminal both manually and using other experts; It has a minimum of settings. Install the Expert Advisor in two terminals: Choose MODE - SERVER on the terminal to copy
Candlestick Patterns MT4
Denis Luchinkin
5 (3)
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns MT4 is a simple and convenient indicator able to define 29 candle patterns. Advantages Defines and highlights 29 candle patterns; Estimated trading direction is shown as an arrow; Each candlestick pattern can be disabled in the settings; The indicator can be used as an arrow indicator in EAs. Parameters TextSize - chart text size; TextColor - chart text color; Alert - enable/disable alerts; ---------- Candlestick Patterns ------------- - settings separator; AdvanceBlock ;
Candlestick Patterns Analytics
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns Analytics is a powerful tool for analyzing candlestick patterns. Do you trade based on candlestick patterns? Then Candlestick Patterns Analytics is designed for you. The undeniable advantage of the indicator: Predicts trading result when trading candlestick patterns; Uses statistical data based on the history of the selected symbol and timeframe. What the indicator does Finds and marks on the chart 29 candlestick patterns; Draws arrows to indicate the classical and statist
Candlestick Patterns Custom
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns Custom is the lite version of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator , intended for use as a conventional arrow indicator and in expert advisors. The considerable advantages of the indicator It finds and marks 29 candlestick patterns (43 variants of signal patterns) on the chart; It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator; The indicator can also be used as an arrow
Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom
Denis Luchinkin
Experts
Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom is an Expert Advisor for trading candlestick patterns. The considerable advantages of the EA It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern, it is recommended to configure the EA in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator; It does not use Martingale; Contains the integrated Candlestick Patterns Custom indicator. Description of Input Parameters Each candlestick pattern has a drop-down menu with the option
Candlestick Patterns All Pair
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns All Pair is a simple and convenient indicator of candlestick pattens. It is able to identify 29 candlestick patterns. It displays the latest patterns for all pairs and timeframes. The considerable advantages of the indicator It finds and marks 29 candlestick patterns; Displays a table of the last patterns for the 28 major pairs and each timeframe; It has settings for 5 extra pairs; Indicates the classic trade direction; Each candlestick patterns can be disabled in the setti
MultiCurrency Indicators
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
MultiCurrency Indicators is a multi-currency indicator which calculates the values of multiple standard indicators for each of the 8 major currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY. Advantages of the indicator Calculation is performed for 8 virtual charts of the currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY; Show the currency strength, which does not depend on the currency pair; It allows determining the strongest and the weakest currencies at any moment, it also sorts currencies
Future Candle One Candle
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Future Candle One Candle is an arrow indicator of candlestick patterns, based on the calculation of historical statistics. It identifies and calculates patterns consisting of one candle. Advantages of the indicator Gives information about the next candle right now; The indicator values are based on statistical data on the history of the current instrument; Forecasts and displays the result of trading based on its signals; The colors of the indicator have been selected for a comfortable operatio
Future Candle Two Candle
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Future Candle Two Candle is an arrow indicator of candlestick patterns, based on the calculation of historical statistics. It identifies and calculates patterns consisting of two candles. Advantages of the indicator Gives information about the next candle right now; The indicator values are based on statistical data on the history of the current instrument; Forecasts and displays the result of trading based on its signals; The colors of the indicator have been selected for a comfortable operati
Future Candle Three Candle
Denis Luchinkin
1 (1)
Indicators
Future Candle Three Candle is an arrow indicator of candlestick patterns, based on the calculation of historical statistics. It identifies and calculates patterns consisting of three candles. Advantages of the indicator Gives information about the next candle right now; The indicator values are based on statistical data on the history of the current instrument; Forecasts and displays the result of trading based on its signals; The colors of the indicator have been selected for a comfortable ope
RSI Trend
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
RSI Trend is a trend indicator that interprets the current market situation based on multiple RSI indicators with different periods. Indicator Benefits Displays zones of an evident trend movement, overbought/oversold zones, as well as transition zones; Can be used in scalping strategies, as well as medium-term and long-term strategies; Has a minimum of settings; The standard line colors and selected for a comfortable operation with the black and white styles of the chart; Can be used in Expert
Spreads Monitoring MT4
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Spreads Monitoring MT4 - мощный инструмент для сбора значений спреда и записи их в файл. Позволяет "ловить" минимальные и максимальные значения спреда, рассчитывает реальное среднее значение спреда у брокера . Преимущества индикатора: Работает на всех таймфреймах; Восстанавливает ранее записанные данные для отображения на графике; Умеет запускать себя на графиках других символов по шаблону текущего графика; Имеет инструменты для удобной работы с данными; Не нагружает терминал. Параметры индикато
Pivots MT4
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Pivots MT4 - Простой и удобный индикатор уровней pivot , рассчитывает уровни по методам  Classic , Fibonacci , DeMark , Camarilla , WooDie , Central Pivot Range . Индикатор выгодно отличается следующим Рассчитывает уровни pivot по методам  Classic ,  Fibonacci ,  DeMark ,  Camarilla ,  WooDie ,  Central Pivot Range ; Выводит на графике текущие уровни и уровни на предыдущих периодах; Выводит на графике выбранные метод и период, названия уровней и их ценовые значения. Параметры Pivot Method - Выпа
Candlestick Patterns MT5
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns MT5  is a simple and convenient indicator able to define 29 candle patterns. Advantages Defines and highlights 29 candle patterns; Estimated trading direction is shown as an arrow; Each candlestick pattern can be disabled in the settings; The indicator can be used as an arrow indicator in EAs. Parameters TextSize  - chart text size; TextColor  - chart text color; Alert  - enable/disable alerts; ---------- Candlestick Patterns -------------  - settings separator; AdvanceBlo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review