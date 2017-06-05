Retracement and Reversal

If you would like to trade reversals and retracements, this indicator is for you.

The huge advantage is that the indicator does not have input parameters. So, you will not waste your time and will not struggle to change them for different timeframes and symbols. This indicator is universal.

The green triangle represents a possibility to go long.

The red triangle represents a possibility to go short.

The yellow dash represents a "non-trading" situation.

This indicator could be used on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes.