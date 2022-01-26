Qv2 Trend

The Qv² Trend is an indicator that aims to identify trends.

Buying trend signals are indicated by arrows pointing up.

Selling trend signals are indicated by arrows pointing down.

It can be used in all deadlines.

It can be used in all pairs.

I use it on the H1 with a period of 24.


Important note: I recommend using it in markets that naturally show trends. For in range markets I present my other indicator on this link OBOS 


Macd Authentic
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator is one of the most widely used technical analysis tools by traders worldwide. Created by Gerald Appel in the 1970s, the MACD is an indicator that helps investors identify the trend direction, trend strength, and possible trend reversal points. The MACD indicator is composed of a histogram that shows the difference between the 12-period exponential moving average and the 26-period exponential moving average. The top part of the histogram
FREE
Bulls e Bears Composite
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
Many traders use The Bull-Bear Indicator, I decided to combine the two into just one, so the visualization is better, and I am sharing it with you. the trading rules remain the same, you can adjust the period as per your preference. The Bull-Bear Indicator is a free indicator with several versions widely published on the internet, this is just a version that I put together, I hope you like it. If you want to know the indicators of my authorship, please visit my page here .
FREE
Qv2 OBOS
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
Qv² OBOS is an indicator that aims to identify overbought and oversold regions considering price standard deviation and volume analysis. Oversold signals are indicated by arrows pointing upwards. Overbought signals are indicated by arrows pointing downwards. Can be used in all timeframes. Can be used on all pairs. I use in H1 Important note, the histogram is displayed to improve the trader's analysis. But the signs of overbought and oversold are the arrows as mentioned above. Important note:
Qv2 MA
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
QV2 MA is an indicator that displays the results of two smoothed moving averages applied to Candles. Item 01 - Buy signal: Candle show color Aqua when the 4-period smoothed moving average is expanding and above the 24-period smoothed moving average. Item 02 - Sell Signal: Candle show color HotPink color when a 4-period smoothed moving average is expanding and below the 24-period smoothed moving average. Item 03 - The gray candle is an undefined region. When the candle is gray, there are two rec
Qv2 Stdev
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
Qv² Stdev is indicator developed based on standard deviation of prices and trading volume. Buy signals are indicated by arrows up. Sell signals are indicated by arrows down. An important detail is that the Qv² Volume has two bands, an upper and a lower, both of which serve as a target for take profit. It is recommended to use it in H1 Can be used in all pairs (I use in Gold). Good Business, in the trending market To find out some more about my work please click here
Qv2 Halifax
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
The Qv² Halifax - Indicator developed through a complex series of calculations, which aims to easily identify buylng and selling signals. Buy signal are indicated by up arrows. Sell signal are indicated by down arrows. An important detail: In order to make the indicator work, the timeframes M1, M5. M15. M30, H1 D1 must be all updated. It can be used on all pairs (I use it on Gold). it is a very good deal in the trending market To learn more about my work click here
QV2 Histogram
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
The Qv² Histogram - Indicator developed for traders with advanced experience. This indicator has two purposes: 1-) Identify price normality patterns (green color) 2-) Identify abnormal price patterns “outliers” (red color) ====================================================================================================================================== Interpretation for trades in start trend: Histogram (Green color) crossing the zero line upside - uptrend. Histogram (Green color) crossing th
Qv2 Trend MT5
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
The Qv² Trend is an indicator that aims to identify trends. Buying trend signals are indicated by arrows pointing up. Selling trend signals are indicated by arrows pointing down. It can be used in all deadlines. It can be used in all pairs. I use it on the H1 with a period of 24. Important Recommendation: Make sure you trade in trend market. Good Trades, in trend market
Beholder
Joao Marcilio
Indicators
BEHOLDER – THE INDICATOR THAT REVEALS HIDDEN PATTERNS IN TIME THE REAL TRADER’S PROBLEM: TEMPORAL BLINDNESS Every week, thousands of traders face the same dilemma: A flood of economic events (NFP, CPI, Interest Rates, Retail Sales…) Very little time to analyze correlations Decisions made on “gut feeling,” without reliable historical context Trying to do this manually is insane: Scrolling back through dozens of weeks on the calendar Comparing event by event Trying to calculate patt
