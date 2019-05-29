Trend Hero is an indicator that generates trend signal. It generates trend signal with its own algorithm.

These lines give buying and selling signals. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature.





Trade rules

Enter the signal when the buy and sell signal arrives.

Processing should only be initiated when signal warnings are received.

It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received.

Or the user has to stop the damage and put the profit taking levels.

Currency pairs: Any

Any Time interval: M5,M15,M30, H1, H4

Parameters