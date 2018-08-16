Quantum US Dollar Index Indicator

We don’t want to become boring, but the US dollar is the most important currency for all traders, and not just in Forex. Trading without a clear view of the US dollar is like driving in fog. Sooner or later you are going to crash – it’s just a question of when.

That’s why at Quantum we have developed two US dollar indices. The first is the Quantum DXY, and the second is the Quantum USDX. So what’s the difference?

Well, the reason we created the Quantum USDX is that many Forex traders believe that the older DXY index, on which it is based, is too heavily weighted with European currencies. Indeed, the Euro accounts for almost 58% on its own! And even worse – there are no commodity currencies whatsoever!

The Quantum USDX has been created to provide a more ‘balanced’ view of the US dollar, more representative if you like of the world today. It has only four currencies and these are all equally weighted, in the same way as with the Quantum JPY indicator. These are as follows:

Euro

British pound

Japanese yen

Australian dollar

The Quantum USDX indicator displays strength and weakness in the US dollar against this basket of currencies. It can be applied to any chart in any timeframe, and will give you an instant view of the US dollar. Alternatively, why not create a separate workspace with multiple timeframes.

The indicator can be used in one of three ways:

First, as an inverse indicator to a major currency pair, helping you get in, stay in and get out

Second, as a confirming indicator for the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, providing a perspective against other currencies

Finally, as the ultimate barometer of risk

Whichever approach you adopt, you will no longer have to leave your MT4 platform for a view of the US dollar! How cool is that!