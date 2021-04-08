Europa

This Expert advisor has been designed specifically for the EURUSD H1 Foreign Exchange(FX) market to open, monitor, modify and adjusts orders automatically 24/5.

Trading with clear and comprehensive entry and exit rules.

There is no need to adjust any parameters, simply assign a unique MagicNumber and designated mmLots per trade and GO!


The system logic is based on technical analysis.

Every Trade has a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss set from execution.

Europa utilizes the Keltner Channel in combination with RSI.
Pending orders are set with BUY or SELL STOP which are continually modified according to market conditions through the Bolinger Band Width Ratio(This indicator is an executable indicator built into the Europa, there is no need to download any further indicators to function).

A trailing stop is adjusted through the Average True Range (ATR) measuring the volatility in the market and helping to lock in pips.

Default Parameters

Assign your own MagicNumber and mmLots prior to trading on a live account.

The values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the Default Parameters.


Variable Default Value Comment 
MagicNumber
112163 Unique identifying number allocated to Expert Advisors for executions and management of trades. Each chart is to be assigned an individual Magic Number
     
     
smm

-------Money Management - Fixed Size-------
  mmLots   0.05   Size to open trade in lots.
     
     
cat1
----------- External Parameter Options -----------
 KCerPeriod  20  Keltner Channel Period
 RSIPeriod  20  Relative Strength Period
     
     
seof
-------Exit On Friday-------
ExitOnFriday False If true - Close all positions on Friday
FridayExitTime 22:00 Time of day 

Recommendations 

  1. EURUSD 
  2. GBPUSD
  3. USDCHF
  4. AUDUSD
  5. H1
  6. M30
  7. $400 Account 

Past performance does not guarantee future performances.



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Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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The Keltner Channel is a volatility-based technical indicator composed of three separate lines. The middle line is an exponential moving average (EMA) of the price. Additional lines are placed above and below the EMA. The upper band is typically set two times the Average True Range (ATR) above the EMA, and the lower band is typically set two times the ATR below the EMA. The bands expand and contract as volatility (measured by ATR) expands and contracts. Since most price action will be encompasse
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A ratio between 0 and 1 with the higher values representing a more efficient or trending market,  It is used in the calculation of Perry J. Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), dividing the price change over a period by the absolute sum of the price movements that occurred to achieve that change. The Fractal Efficiency or also known as Efficiency Ratio was first published by Perry J. Kaufman in his book ‘Smarter Trading‘. This is mostly considered a filter for volatile markets none the less
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