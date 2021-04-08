This Expert advisor has been designed specifically for the EURUSD H1 Foreign Exchange(FX) market to open, monitor, modify and adjusts orders automatically 24/5.

There is no need to adjust any parameters, simply assign a unique MagicNumber and designated mmLots per trade and GO!

Every Trade has a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss set from execution.



Europa utilizes the Keltner Channel in combination with RSI.

Pending orders are set with BUY or SELL STOP which are continually modified according to market conditions through the Bolinger Band Width Ratio(This indicator is an executable indicator built into the Europa, there is no need to download any further indicators to function).

A trailing stop is adjusted through the Average True Range (ATR) measuring the volatility in the market and helping to lock in pips.





Default Parameters

Assign your own MagicNumber and mmLots prior to trading on a live account.

The values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the



