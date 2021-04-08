Europa
- Experts
-
Todd Terence BatesTrading with Expert Advisors since 2012.
Creating Expert Advisors since late 2017.
Thanks
- Version: 2.33
- Updated: 8 April 2021
This Expert advisor has been designed specifically for the EURUSD H1 Foreign Exchange(FX) market to open, monitor, modify and adjusts orders automatically 24/5.
Trading with clear and comprehensive entry and exit rules.
There is no need to adjust any parameters, simply assign a unique MagicNumber and designated mmLots per trade and GO!
The system logic is based on technical analysis.
Every Trade has a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss set from execution.
Europa utilizes the Keltner Channel in combination with RSI.
Pending orders are set with BUY or SELL STOP which are continually modified according to market conditions through the Bolinger Band Width Ratio(This indicator is an executable indicator built into the Europa, there is no need to download any further indicators to function).
A trailing stop is adjusted through the Average True Range (ATR) measuring the volatility in the market and helping to lock in pips.
Default Parameters
Assign your own MagicNumber and mmLots prior to trading on a live account.
|Variable
|Default Value
|Comment
|MagicNumber
|112163
|Unique identifying number allocated to Expert Advisors for executions and management of trades. Each chart is to be assigned an individual Magic Number
|smm
|-------Money Management - Fixed Size-------
|mmLots
|0.05
|Size to open trade in lots.
|cat1
|----------- External Parameter Options -----------
|KCerPeriod
|20
|Keltner Channel Period
|RSIPeriod
|20
|Relative Strength Period
|seof
|-------Exit On Friday-------
|ExitOnFriday
|False
|If true - Close all positions on Friday
|FridayExitTime
|22:00
|Time of day
Recommendations
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDCHF
- AUDUSD
- H1
- M30
- $400 Account
Past performance does not guarantee future performances.