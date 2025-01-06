Quantum Dynamic Support and Resistance for MT5

If you've been trading for any time, you will almost certainly have come across the concept of support and resistance. This powerful and simple concept lies at the heart of technical analysis. It forms the cornerstone of price action trading.

Strange to consider therefore, that such a key component of the traders chart has largely been ignored. Most Forex traders still draw their lines manually, leading to a crude interpretation of these key levels. Even those companies who have developed a trading indicator, have developed an equally crude interpretation. No doubt you’ve seen them. Generally these appear as wide bands on the chart, indicating vague areas of congestion, with associated support and resistance bands. These are virtually useless. They lack precision, or definition.

So, why has no one ever considered support and resistance as dynamic? After all, wouldn’t a dynamic indicator deliver high quality information where you need it most – at the live edge of the market?

Well perhaps no one has ever thought about it in this way before. After all, price action is dynamic. Wouldn’t support and resistance be even more powerful and useful, if it was considered as dynamic too, rather than historic? Perhaps you have thought the same. Perhaps you have wondered if anyone could develop such an indicator!

Well, that’s what we thought too, and here at last it is – the Quantum Dynamic Support and Resistance indicator. The first, and only dynamic support and resistance indicator in the world. Finally, on your MT5 platform, you will have an indicator that truly defines, with pinpoint accuracy, those areas of price support and resistance which are so important to you as a Forex trader.

It’s an immensely powerful indicator which maps out the direction of price at any given moment. For most traders, the profit that springs from trading, comes from determining support and resistance levels precisely. With this indicator, you can tell EXACTLY where and when price is moving up or down, thus giving you the ability to gauge:

  • Optimum entry levels
  • Safe exit levels
  • Proper stop loss levels
  • Excellent take profit levels

But as with all Quantum Trading indicators, there’s more, a great deal more!

  • The indicator makes no distinction between support and resistance. A certain price level that acts as support now can eventually be a resistance in the next session. Each line influences the movement of price for the entire chart
  • It is incredibly accurate – almost like magic
  • The indicator is dynamic, which means the support and resistance lines generated coincide with the current price action
  • Coupled with the Quantum Dynamic Price Pivots indicator, the Quantum Dynamic Support and Resistance indicator becomes even more powerful

The indicator displays the various levels in two different and distinct ways. First with dotted lines and second with solid lines. The dotted lines represent levels where price has been tested at least once, whilst the solid lines represent levels where price has been tested several times.

Whilst the single lines of the indicator deliver pinpoint precision for your trading decisions, clusters define those very strong price levels and these can be either clusters of dotted lines or clusters of solid lines. Naturally where you have a cluster of solid lines, this signals an extremely strong region of price resistance or support has been built.

As the clusters build, so the strength of these price levels also build, giving you complete confidence in your trading decisions. You will see this happening live on your charts as the price action unfolds. Such a simple idea, and yet so powerful.

No more guesswork. No more crude lines, or vague areas on the chart. Now everything is defined clearly and precisely. Whether you use the single lines for precision trading, or the clusters for longer term decision making – its all there – in one single indicator.

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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
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4.36 (11)
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This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
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Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum TrendPulse
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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We don’t want to become boring, but the US dollar is the most important currency for all traders, and not just in Forex. Trading without a clear view of the US dollar is like driving in fog. Sooner or later you are going to crash – it’s just a question of when. That’s why at Quantum we have developed two US dollar indices. The first is the Quantum DXY, and the second is the Quantum USDX. So what’s the difference? Well, the reason we created the Quantum USDX is that many Forex traders believe tha
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Many Forex traders assume there is no volume in the foreign exchange market. And they would be correct. There is no central exchange, not yet anyway. And even if there were, what would it report? What there is however is activity, and this is captured as tick volume. After all, volume is simply displaying activity, the buyers and sellers in the market. So for volume read activity, and for activity read volume – simple. The MT5 platform delivers tick data which the Quantum Tick Volumes indicator
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Currency pairs never go up or down in a straight line. They rise and fall constantly, creating pullbacks and reversals. And with each rise and fall, so your emotions rise and fall. Hope, then fear, then hope. This is when the market will try to frighten you out of a strong position. It is when you are most vulnerable. But not if you have the Quantum Trend Monitor. And here, you even get two indicators for the price of one! The Quantum Trend Monitor has been designed to absorb these temporary pau
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Trading the currency markets is a complex business, not least since we are dealing with pairs of currencies, and by inference, pairs of economies. All economies around the world are interlinked, and reflected in the constant ebb and flow of currency strength and weakness. The problem for us as traders is monitoring so many pairs simultaneously, since every pair does not move independently, but reflects the interrelated nature of this market. The Quantum Currency Heatmap delivers the information
Quantum Live Camarilla Levels Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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The words powerful, unique and game changing are ones that are often over used when applied to trading indicators, but for the MT5 Quantum Camarilla levels indicator, they truly describe this new and exciting indicator completely. Why? Because the indicator has something to offer every trader, from the systematic to the discretionary and from swing trading to breakout trading. And it’s not an indicator which is simply used for entries. The Camarilla indicator delivers in all areas, from getting
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QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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The Market Strength Indicator (MSI) is yet another in our stable of volume-based indicators, and as such, is a must-have tool for trading virtually any type of market and across a myriad of applications from trend trading to swing trading, scalping, and much more. While its sister indicator, the Currency Strength Indicator (CSI), helps you analyze which currencies are oversold, overbought, correlating, and trending, the MSI or Market Strength Indicator does this also, but in this case, for all m
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