Quantum Market Strength Indicator for MT5

The Market Strength Indicator (MSI) is yet another in our stable of volume-based indicators, and as such, is a must-have tool for trading virtually any type of market and across a myriad of applications from trend trading to swing trading, scalping, and much more. While its sister indicator, the Currency Strength Indicator (CSI), helps you analyze which currencies are oversold, overbought, correlating, and trending, the MSI or Market Strength Indicator does this also, but in this case, for all markets, including stocks, ETFs, futures, and cryptocurrencies, but with one key difference – VOLUME.

As with our core methodology of volume price analysis, volume adds an entirely new dimension to trading analysis as it reveals the driving pressure behind the price action, be it strong or weak, which are all factored into the algorithm that drives the Market Strength Indicator. But with the MSI indicator, its use and application is only limited by your imagination.

For example, we can use it to see which markets are correlating and which are not so that we might use it as an intraday tool for index futures. And, of course, with knowledge gained from the stock trading and investing program, we could then further validate any analysis by setting each against the top five market cap stocks, for confirmation of strength and to give us more confidence in trading an index future.

And not just index futures, but any futures you care to consider, such as energy, metals, softs, currencies or anything else.

For day traders of stocks, you might wish to see which are correlating with one another and which are not, for example, if you are pairs trading, and also whether a particular stock is moving with the primary futures index. If not, this may be a warning sign. And of course, for ETF traders, we have the SPY, a host of ETFs, and alongside them, the sectors, such as the XLK, the XLE, and more, giving you an instant and powerful insight into sentiment across the entire market complex.

The Market Strength Indicator has much to offer; whether you are a stock investor or day trading scalper, index or ETF trader, swing trader or trend trader, it is all here as the indicator signals in a clear and intuitive way when a stock, future or ETF is overbought or oversold in all timeframes, giving you that potent insight into potential reversals from strong to weak and back again. If you enjoy getting into a trend early and trading reversals, then this is the indicator for you, but if you prefer trading trends – no problem, just jump aboard once the move has some momentum and is underway as displayed by the steepness of the line on the indicator.

It’s all here and so much more, from market correlations to market strength and weakness and in all the timeframes from seconds to months.

And just like its sister indicator, the CSI, the MSI is an oscillator that moves seamlessly from overbought to oversold and back again between a value of 100 at the top and zero at the bottom, with each instrument or market represented with a single-colored line. To help further, we’ve included two regions on the indicator to represent these states at 70 and 30, respectively, but you can change these accordingly and perhaps extend them further to 80 and 20. These levels are purely intended as guides to help provide additional information as to the market state and a potential reversal in due course.

Now, in a single indicator, you have the opportunity to gauge sentiment across multiple markets, whether these are correlating or not, and from there develop a myriad of trading opportunities, or alternatively give you that all-important confidence to dive in, or maintain an existing position. Through its unique algorithm based on volume, it is another indicator only limited by your imagination, and like all our other indicators, one we urge you to use in multiple timeframes.